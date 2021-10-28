CNN to air interview with 7 Chauvin trial jurors

Chauvin jurors speak out. WCCO reports: “Jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd sat down to share their experience in the courtroom with CNN’s Don Lemon, just days before their names will officially be made public due to a court order. … Judge Peter Cahill’s order will make the names of all 15 jurors public on Nov. 1, along with the written questionnaires from all the 109 potential jurors. The seven jurors who spoke to Lemon said they wanted to do a single interview together, before their identities were released. … Lemon’s interview with the five jurors and two alternates will air Thursday night, and will offer an inside look into how they came to the decision to convict Chauvin on all three counts, their desire to hear from Chauvin himself, and how they worry for their safety after Nov. 1.”

Some fine work by the Maple Grove Police Department here. KARE’s Brandon Stahl, A.J. Lagoe and Steve Eckert report: “January 7, 2020, began like any other evening at their Dayton, Minn., home. Faris Hussien sat in his living room playing video games on his laptop; his wife, Sara, 9-months-pregnant with their first child, cooked in the kitchen. … Then they heard what sounded like a boom at their front door. … The night would end with 26-year-old Sara alone in the Hennepin County jail, booked for a crime she did not commit, weeping in searing pain and in labor. … Her 26-year-old husband sat behind bars in another part of the jail, arrested after he says he defended his wife and unborn child against what he thought were home invaders.”

Art installation on Franklin Ave. For Sahan Journal, Andrew Hazzard reports: “This summer, tents returned to Franklin Avenue, providing shelter for dozens of people. But state and local governments have built hostile architecture — elements like chain-link fencing, concrete barriers, and metal poles — over much of the grassy area where the encampment previously stood.… On October 26, [Lisa] Kaste helped zip-tie to the fence a new art piece. A string of large resin beads in front of the panels presents a kind of ornamental fastening. … This installation by Ojibwe artist Courtney Cochran presents a sequence of corrugated plastic panels that spell out the message ‘Never Homeless Before 1492.’ For the installation, Cochran has created 24 painted boards, each representing a letter in the phrase. One open canvas offers a space where viewers and visitors can memorialize those who have died on the streets.”

In other news…

Didn’t we see a story about a request for a 20% rate hike the other day? “Xcel’s flat earnings fall short of expectations” [Star Tribune]

More Facebook: “America ‘On Fire’: Facebook Watched As Trump Ignited Hate During Unrest In Minneapolis” [WCCO]

Yikes: “Watch: Train Cars Carrying Ethanol Tumble In Front Of Stopped Cars In Southern Minnesota Town” [WCCO]

Sweet gig: “Minnesota candy company looking to hire 100 manufacturing workers in Le Center” [KMSP]