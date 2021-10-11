No criminal charges against officers who shot Winston Smith

Rochelle Olson writes in the Star Tribune: “The undercover officers who fatally shot Winston ‘Boogie’ Smith Jr. atop an Uptown Minneapolis parking ramp last summer won’t face criminal charges because Smith drew a handgun on them and fired, the Crow Wing County attorney announced Monday. … Smith was shot June 3 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Northstar Violent Offender Task Force, which was attempting to arrest him on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a gun. He was shot in an SUV with a date atop a parking ramp in the 1400 block of W. Lake Street across from Stella’s Fish Cafe, where he had just dined and posted to social media about the experience. … Several nights of public protest followed his shooting.”

Blame Wisconsin. The Star Tribune reports: “The threat of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Minnesota’s deer herd prompted ‘emergency action’ by the state Monday morning. … The Department of Natural Resources said it is temporarily banning the movement and import of farmed whitetail deer. … The action comes as the DNR investigates CWD’s known spread in Minnesota and possible other exposures. … A farm in Wisconsin with CWD-infected animals shipped 387 farmed deer to farms in seven states, including five to three farms in Minnesota. The DNR also has moved to protect the state’s herd after deer at a now-defunct farm in Beltrami County tested positive.”

Pediatric COVID cases rising. WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports: “Nationally, COVID-19 cases are down 20% in the last 14 days, but in Minnesota cases are up more than 30%. … That’s according to the New York Times. Much of the increase is because of a surge in cases in children. … The state is now reporting 3,000 cases per week in children under 12; 996 Minnesota schools have COVID cases and on just one day last week 514 cases were reported in K-12 schools, and 441 of those new cases are among students. … ‘Please get your child vaccinated,’ said Dr. Gigi Chawla, the chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota.”

Apt acknowledgment on Indigenous Peoples Day. KSTP’s Tommy Wiita reports: “Minnetonka Moccasin Co., a local footwear company, is acknowledging and apologizing for Native American culture appropriation over the last 75-plus years. … The company dropped the ‘moccasin’ from its logo in 2008, and has removed the word from the majority of its corporate messaging and will now refer to only ‘Minnetonka’ going forward. … ‘We (Minnetonka) deeply and meaningfully apologize for having benefited from selling Native-inspired designs without directly honoring Native culture or communities,’ the statement reads on the company’s website. It also states, ‘we are dedicated to honoring our commitment to Native American communities with our actions going forward.’”

Keeping language alive. The Star Tribune’s Mara Klecker reports: “For weeks now, Sakarie Hassan has come home from kindergarten at Sullivan STEAM Magnet School eager to tell about the words he’s learning to read in Somali, the language he speaks at home. He’ll greet them with ‘see tahay’ (how are you?). … ‘He likes to show off for family members,’ said his mom Nimo Mohamed through a translator. … Hassan is one of about 100 students in Minneapolis Public School’s new Somali Heritage Language program, launched this year for grades K-2 at Sullivan and Lyndale Community School — two schools with a high concentration of the district’s 2,900 Somali students. While not a full immersion model offering all-day instruction in Somali, the elective class focuses on teaching students to read and write in the language.”

In other news…

Your own little piece of this side of paradise: “Condo at F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Birthplace Listed for $350K” [Minneapols.St.Paul]

FYI: “Lowry Hill Tunnel to close Monday and Tuesday night for cleaning, repairs” [KSTP]

More good press for Owamni: “With a Menu of Indigenous Ingredients, Owamni Is a Must-Visit Dining Destination” [Vogue]

Just a month till the gales of November, albeit early ones: “Split Rock Lighthouse to allow visitors again for Edmund Fitzgerald memorial” [Star Tribune]