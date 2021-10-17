DNR: Enbridge failed to meet deadline for aquifer cleanup

Katy Read writes for the Star Tribune: “Enbridge has failed to meet the Oct. 15 deadline for cleaning up the site of an aquifer ruptured during construction of its controversial Line 3 oil pipeline, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported Friday. Meanwhile, the DNR is investigating two other sites where the company may have caused additional groundwater damage, the agency said in a statement. The DNR did not identify the locations of the other sites. State regulators will require compensation for the loss of groundwater during the additional time it takes to stop the groundwater flow, the DNR said.”

Mara H. Gottfried and Deanna Weniger write in the Pioneer Press: “Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr. was given multiple chances by the criminal justice system to change his behavior, according to his lengthy criminal record. But the trouble didn’t stop — robbery, drug possession, domestic abuse, violating orders for protection, drunken driving. Brown was sentenced for five felonies between 2007 and 2019. While state sentencing guidelines recommended prison time in four of the cases, judges gave him lighter sentences in three of the cases and didn’t send him to prison … On Oct. 10, prosecutors say Brown was armed with a gun that was illegal for him to possess, due to his past convictions, when he engaged in a shootout with another man that left one dead and 15 injured at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.”

KARE-11 reports: “One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Interstate 35W at Lake Street in Minneapolis. Minnesota State Patrol initially said two people were killed in the crash, which caused a nearby Metro Transit bus station to catch fire. On Sunday, MSP said there was actually a single fatality in the crash. …Metro Transit said buses were going to start stopping at the station next week, and a media event that was scheduled to be held on Monday has been postponed.”

Pafoua Yang reports for WCCO-TV: “Allina WestHealth in Plymouth is closing its emergency room and urgent care as nurses go on strike. The strike starts Sunday at 7 a.m. as nurses seek a new contract that would provide fair pay and benefits. The three-day closure will displace hundreds of people and Allina would be losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue, according to a nurse with the Minnesota Nurses Association WCCO talked to. WCCO has reached out to Allina Health to verify those figures.”

Article continues after advertisement

John Myers writes for the Forum News Service: “Across Minnesota, from the prairie to the Boundary Waters, yellow perch ‘may be the most important link between lake productivity and the well-being of predatory fish species’ such as walleye, pike and bass, the DNR’s lake management guide notes. … But Minnesota is having a big perch problem. Big perch, those over 5 inches, have been declining dramatically over the past 50 years across the state. No one is sure yet why, or what impact the decline is having on the fish that eat perch.”

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “A volunteer group in Hibbing, Minn., is unveiling a new public art tribute to Bob Dylan Saturday to recognize the Iron Range town’s most famous resident and to inspire a new generation of young artists. The new display is located outside Hibbing High School, where Dylan graduated in 1959, along the path where decades ago he walked to school. On one side of the display, a brick wall features the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Literature that Dylan was awarded in 2016.”

The AP reports: “Gov. Tim Walz says he bagged a pheasant on Saturday during Minnesota’s 2021 pheasant hunting opener. Walz hunted on private land in Kandiyohi County. He was hosted by Kevin Ochsendorf and Brad Hanson, both longtime pheasant hunters in the Willmar area. Also joining the hunt were George ‘Corky’ Berg, of the Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners; Mateo Engan, from the Willmar High School Trap Team; and Nathan Rohne, of Kandiyohi County Pheasants Forever.”