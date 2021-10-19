Fire destroys homeless encampment in Duluth

Sounds like everyone is safe. The Star Tribune’s Jana Hollingsworth reports: “Fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a large homeless encampment underneath Interstate 35 in Duluth Monday night. … Smoke billowed from underneath the roadway near the Mesaba Avenue exit about 6 p.m. Firefighters removed several propane tanks, one of which had released propane, worsening the fire, according to a news release from the city of Duluth. Fire blazed through several area underneath the interstate. … Authorities did not find anyone in the area or anybody injured.”

On vaccine mandates. KMSP’s Erika Giovanetti reports: “Employers with more than 100 workers may soon be required to dismiss those who refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine or agree to regular COVID-19 testing once an employer vaccine mandate from the Biden administration goes into effect. … Several large companies have already begun to roll out their own mandates or enforce local or state-level vaccine mandates. … And despite worker shortages, major commercial airlines American and Southwest may soon be forced to let go of their unvaccinated staff. … Additionally, it’s unclear if workers who are fired for being unvaccinated will qualify for unemployment benefits.”

Quite a story. KARE’s Lou Raguse reports: “Motherhood is Meghan Roth’s new passion, but if anything is to take second place, it would be running. … ‘I’ve been doing marathons for 12-plus years,’ Meghan said. … The Twin Cities resident has finished 13 marathons and even qualified for the Olympic Trials during the 2019 Boston Marathon, which she couldn’t wait to conquer again after giving birth. … ‘As far as I knew I was in the best shape of my life,’ she said. … That’s how it felt for the first seven miles last week in Boston. … But then, on mile eight, she suddenly felt fuzzy and blacked out. … ‘Everything seemed completely fine, so it was literally seconds and I was collapsed to the ground,’ Meghan said. She had gone into cardiac arrest.”

Get out of town. Also from KARE, Dana Thiede reports: “The ‘official’ purpose of MEA weekend is to give educators a chance to step out of the classroom and take part in classes, conferences and workshops that will improve the learning experience. … In reality, for many families it is a chance to take advantage of a long weekend and embark on a trip or adventure before the snow flies and Minnesota hunkers down for a long, cold winter. … With COVID restrictions waning and the travel industry ramping up, officials and workers at MSP International Airport are expecting a crush of air travelers starting Tuesday and peaking Thursday, when more than 34,000 departing passengers are expected to walk through TSA checkpoints.”

In other news…

Congrats: “First woman named state command chief of Minnesota Air National Guard” [Star Tribune]

Sorry ma: “Yesterday’s ‘Trash:’ A new box set recasts the Replacements’ first and most fun album” [Star Tribune]

Bethel history prof’s Lindbergh book: “The imposter and the infamous” [Bethel Bytes]

Your day brightener: “‘I’m Going To Donate It All’: 5-Year-Old Sells His Pumpkins To Raise Money For Others” [WCCO]