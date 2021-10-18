Former MPD officer Noor to be resentenced this week

KARE 11’s Heidi Wigdahl reports: “Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor will be back in a Hennepin County courtroom this week. Noor will be resentenced for fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk after the Minnesota Supreme Court reversed his murder conviction last month. … A jury convicted Noor of second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder and he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. … In mid-September, the Minnesota Supreme Court reviewed the case and threw out Noor’s conviction of third-degree murder.”

Pafoua Yang reports for WCCO-TV: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is calling 2021 the deadliest boating season in 16 years. They’re asking late-season boaters to take extra precautions on the water. So far this year, there have been 17 fatalities on the water – and 16 of the victims were not wearing life jackets. … Joe Albert, communications coordinator for the DNR’s Enforcement Division, says the pandemic has caused a spike in interest for the outdoors. But with more first-time boaters, accidents have also climbed up.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Mike Hughlett writes: “A new Canadian railroad venture is sparking a significant increase of 15 to 20 oil trains that run through Minnesota each month. Canadian Pacific Railway’s specialized new Canadian crude cargoes run on its main line, which bisects the Twin Cities. And the Canadian rail giant’s recent deal to purchase a major U.S. railroad will likely make its new oil service even more appealing to shippers. … Canadian Pacific declined to say how many of the new oil trains it’s currently running. But during a conference call with analysts in July, the railroad’s chief marketing officer said he expects ‘business to ramp up to 15 to 20 trains per month during the third quarter,’ which ended Sept. 30. Their destination: Port Arthur, Texas.”

WCCO-TV reports: “A Twin Cities ER and urgent care will remain closed Monday as 50 of its nurses strike. The nurses at WestHealth in Plymouth are in a dispute over wages and summer holiday pay. Sonya Worner is one of the health care workers on strike. ‘We do not understand how such a small compensation that we’re asking for turns into shutting down an ER location,’ Worner said. Allina Health says patients who need the ER or urgent care will be directed to other care sites. The rest of WestHealth’s services are open.”

In the Star Tribune, Tim Harlow writes: “As the nation’s freeway system turned 65 this year — retirement age for many — the folks at TRIP took a look at the condition of interstate highways and found that Minnesota’s urban system is among the most congested in the country. On average, motorists in Minnesota’s metro areas putter along 56% of the time during peak hours, making the amount of time that routes such as Interstates 35W, 35E, 94, 494 and 694 are clogged up the 14th highest in the nation, according to the national transportation research nonprofit, which released its findings in ‘America’s Interstate Highway System at 65: Meeting America’s Transportation Needs with a Reliable, Safe & Well-Maintained National Highway Network.’ The report released this summer also found the state has some of the worst freeway pavement conditions, with 4% of interstates rated in poor condition and 3% of bridges rated as structurally poor or deficient — all of that as drivers took to freeways more often.”

Says Allie Johnson for KMSP-TV, “The Edina Cinema is making a comeback. Bloomington-based Mann Theatres is poised to sign a five-year lease to take over the space at 50th and France, which has been closed since Landmark Theatres vacated the theater earlier this year, co-owner Michelle Mann told FOX 9. They are aiming for a spring 2022 opening.”

For NPR, Joe Hernandez writes: “Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wis., last year, is suing the city, the county and several law enforcement officers, claiming they condoned the efforts of white nationalists to violently dispel demonstrators protesting a police shooting. … According to Grosskreutz’s federal lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Thursday, authorities in Kenosha not only knew that armed vigilantes planned to patrol the protest attended by Black Lives Matter supporters, but also encouraged their participation.

This from the Star Tribube’s Neal Justin, “Daniel Craig made a surprise appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in a sketch dedicated to Prince. In the bit, guest host Rami Malek was battling cast member Kenan Thompson for the leading role in a movie about the late Minneapolis legend. Both played air guitar as they attempted to imitate the singer. Craig, who co-stars with Malek in the latest Bond movie, showed up late for the audition, dressed as a Shakespearean prince.”