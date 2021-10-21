Gun used in St. Paul shootout suspected of being purchased by straw buyer

Eric Rasmussen reports for KSTP-TV: “One of the handguns used in the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar earlier this month came from a suspected straw-purchaser, according to federal court documents filed Wednesday. In a criminal complaint, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) say Jerome Fletcher Horton, Jr. bought nearly three dozen handguns from stores across the metro over the past three months. One of those handguns, a Mossberg 9 mm semiautomatic, was recovered shortly after a shooting at the Truck Bar in downtown St. Paul on Oct. 10 that killed a 27-year-old woman and left 15 others injured.”

The AP reports: “The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University are investigating allegations that some male students started a competition this fall to see who could have more sexual encounters with female students. The allegations were first reported by The Record, the student newspaper for both colleges, which are Roman Catholic schools. Katie Alvino, a spokeswoman for the partner schools, said the administration has been investigating since they learned about the allegations in late September. … It was not immediately clear whether any of the allegations involved criminal acts, such as sexual assault.”

Christopher Magan writes in the Pioneer Press: “Minnesota health officials say they’re ready to administer coronavirus vaccines to children when federal regulators give their approval. Authorization to give 5- to 11-year-olds the two-dose Pfizer vaccine could come as soon as early November. … [MDH Commissioner Jan] Malcolm said that health officials were also considering adding more community-based vaccination sites for children and holding vaccine clinics in schools.”

A Theo Keith story from FOX 9 says, “Minnesota lawmakers tasked with sending $250 million in COVID-19 pandemic pay to frontline workers this fall have failed. A Wednesday afternoon meeting of the Legislature’s pay panel — the first meeting in nearly two months — yielded no progress. The group is already six weeks past its deadline for providing a final recommendation.”

In the Star Tribune, Faiza Mahamud writes: “Despite his opposition to rent control, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he supports a charter amendment that could impose caps on rent hikes on private apartments. In an interview Wednesday, Frey said his opposition to rent control hasn’t changed, but ‘I support local control, which is what this ballot initiative does.’ ‘That has been my position throughout my entire career,’ Frey said. … In August, Frey did not take action on that proposal, saying that he didn’t see any language on how the City Council-led policy would work. Instead, he vetoed a separate one that would have given citizens the right to petition the council to create rent stabilization policies.”

Article continues after advertisement

Another KMSP-TV story says, “Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers have withdrawn a lawsuit against their employers‘ COVID-19 vaccine mandates.Last week, a federal judge quickly dismissed the workers’ request to block the mandates from taking effect. The judge said the dozens of health care workers who sued hadn’t met a high legal bar to block them.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh says, “A 33-year-old driver and one of his passengers have been charged with fueling a high-speed gun battle in Minneapolis two weeks ago that ended in a crash that killed a young woman standing on a downtown street corner. Christopher L. Walker, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the late-night gunfire at a busy North Loop intersection on Oct. 6 that killed Autumn Rose Merrick, 18, of Minneapolis, who was riding a scooter outside a hotel near Target Field. … Charged with the same counts Wednesday was Marvel G. Williams, 33, who allegedly was sitting next to Walker during the rolling confrontation.”

Says Joe Nelson for Bring Me The News, “Tears. Laughs. Men running around wearing only towels. Twins baseball. The Vikings. Woodbury. The Season 18 premiere of ABC’s The Bachelorette presented a Minnesota overload as Twin Cities teacher and former basketball star Michelle Young met nearly three-dozen dudes looking for love.”

FOX 9 also reports: “If Wednesday night’s season-opener is any indication, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to be fun to watch in the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves opened with a 124-106 win over the Houston Rockets at Target Center, with their three stars leading the way on the stat sheet. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Anthony Edwards had 29 points and six rebounds and D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists.”