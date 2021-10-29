Gymnast suing U of M for sex discrimination

Approaching the bar. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reports: “A University of Minnesota gymnast is suing the school for sex discrimination over its decision last year to eliminate the mens gymnastics team. … An incoming freshman last year, Evan Ng still was home in Chicago because of the coronavirus pandemic when he learned on a Sept. 10, 2020 conference call that his first year as a Division I athlete would be his last. … Besides mens gymnastics, the U’s Board of Regents in October eliminated mens tennis and indoor track — cutting 34 roster spots for male athletes — and reduced by 40 the rosters of the womens rowing, track and field and cross country teams.”

Just a few days left till election day. The Star Tribune’s Faiza Mahamud reports: “The political fight over whether to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new agency has opened up a rift in the Black community, with many longtime neighborhood activists saying their work has been hijacked by a ‘defund’ movement driven by progressive organizations not rooted in the community. … Proponents of the charter amendment contend that this is their one shot at addressing policing issues in the city and getting rid of a racist police system. Opponents argue dismantling the police department with no clear plan is too much of a risk for the Black community that is already dealing with high levels of violent crime. ”

Focus on Bloomington council election. At Sahan Journal, JD Duggan reports: “Known as the home of Mall of America, the Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport, and—just possibly—a world’s fair in 2027, Bloomington also is one of those Twin Cities suburbs that illustrates where Minnesota has been and where it is headed. … The dynamic nature of the city will be on display in elections for Bloomington’s City Council on Tuesday, in which three non-partisan seats are up for grabs—an at-large post that serves a four-year term, and seats representing districts 3 and 4, which are for two-year terms. … The council candidates include Ric Oliva, a Black Latino who was the first person of color to serve as chair of the local school board, and Victor Rivas, the culinary director for a senior living community whose parents are from Mexico and El Salvador.”

Northern lights alert. WCCO’s Mike Augustyniak reports: “Minnesota is under a solar storm watch for Saturday night, meaning you might be able to see the aurora borealis. … NOAA categorized this particular solar storm watch as G3, which is a stronger chance to see the northern lights. The area covers much of the northern part of the United States — including all of Minnesota — and much of Canada.”

