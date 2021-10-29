Minneapolis council president files ethics complaint against police chief over news conference

Matt Sepic reports for MPR: “Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender announced Thursday that she filed an ethics complaint against the city’s police chief, Medaria Arradondo, after he held a news conference Wednesday to speak out against the public safety charter amendment. Arradondo held the news conference at a south side church, but he wore his uniform and stood in front of a background with police department logos. Bender says Arradondo violated an MPD rule about campaigning in uniform and an ethics rule that prohibits using city resources for political activity. Question 2 would replace the MPD with a department of public safety that could include police officers ‘if necessary.’”

WCCO-TV reports: “Police say a suspect is in custody after a triple homicide in Farmington.… When police responded to a welfare check for a person visiting the home Wednesday night, they found three adults dead inside. Another man at the scene was taken to the Dakota County Jail where he remains in custody.”

MPR also reports: “Jaleel Stallings filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Thursday against the city of Minneapolis and 19 police officers. He says police used excessive force and then lied in their reports that he’d been resisting arrest. Stallings, 29, was shot with a foam marking round by officers without warning in a Lake Street parking lot after curfew on May 30, 2020, during the civil unrest following George Floyd’s murder. He shot back with his handgun, but surrendered when he realized he fired at police. In June, Stallings was charged with attempted murder, assault and other charges. He was acquitted last month on all counts last month.”

Dana Ferguson writes for the Forum News Service: “Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores saw a 29% boost to their profits in 2020, with off-sale income driving the increase, according to a report released Thursday. State Auditor Julie Blaha announced the findings as her office presented data from municipal liquor stores around the state. The increase marked the 25th year in a row of record-breaking sales for the city-owned liquor stores. The stores pulled in $36 million in 2020, up $8.2 million, or 29.2% from their profits in 2019.”

Susan Du writes in the Star Tribune: “The Minneapolis City Council had just approved a $350 million project to redevelop 48 acres of industrial north Minneapolis riverfront earlier this month when a community group filed suit to halt construction. Community Members for Environmental Justice has accused the city of conducting an inadequate review under the Minnesota Environmental Policy Act. … The city’s environmental analysis found that the project would not harm wildlife because planned remediation would restore native vegetation and animal habitat to an industrial site. … The city and Park Board have participated in at least nine rounds of community engagement on the future of the former barge terminal since 2010….”

Bill Salisbury writes in the Pioneer Press: “State Rep. Alice Hausman, a DFLer who has represented a St. Paul-area district for 32 years, announced Thursday she will retire from the Legislature next year when her 17th term expires. Hausman, 79, who recently moved from St. Paul to Falcon Heights, said she’s stepping down now because new district lines will be drawn before the 2022 election, and it’s time for new candidates to emerge.”

Says Paul Walsh for the Star Tribune, “A federal judge Thursday imposed an indefinite ban on the State Patrol, Minneapolis police and other law enforcement agencies from using force against journalists in the field, which occurred while documenting the civil unrest in the Twin Cities following the killing of George Floyd. The preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright picks up as a temporary restraining order was about to expire and will last until the resolution of a class-action lawsuit that was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Minnesota soon after Floyd’s death while in police custody in May 2020.”

An AP story says, “A Minnesota man was charged Thursday with trying to extort $150,000 from the MLB as he illegally streamed copyrighted content from major professional sports leagues online. Joshua Streit, 30, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court with extortion, accessing a protected computer to commit fraud for personal gain, wire fraud and illicit digital transmission.… Federal authorities said Streit hacked into the computer systems of the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL to stream copyrighted live games before trying to extort $150,000 from the MLB with threats to publicize alleged vulnerabilities in MLB’s internet infrastructure.”

Molly Guthry writes in the Pioneer Press: “A St. Paul mom and her twin babies have gone over big on TikTok — really big. It all started in September, when Alexis LaRue posted a video of herself laughing as she struggled to hold both of her then-6-month-old babies in one arm — as she had seen Maia Knight, another TikTok ‘twin mom,’ do with apparent ease. …Tiktokers took notice: As of Thursday, the short-and-sweet video had more than 54 million views. … Recently, the family was featured on the ‘Today’ show on NBC.”

Also in the Star Tribune, this by Sarah McClelland: “The Wild is having another run-in with COVID-19. Forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick entered the NHL’s COVID protocols and did not play Thursday against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena after testing positive on Wednesday in Seattle. Last season, the Wild was shut down for almost two weeks after an outbreak sidelined more than half the roster.”