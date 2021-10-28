Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo speaks out against public safety ballot measure

A KARE-TV story says, “For the first time, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo spoke out publicly Wednesday against ballot question 2, as Minneapolis voters consider whether to replace the MPD with a new Department of Public Safety. ‘As your chief of police, I would not be in favor of this ballot amendment,’ Arradondo said.”

Related, from the Star Tribune’s Libor Jany: “His remarks set off an immediate frenzy, both privately in local political circles and on social media, where some questioned whether the chief violated ethics rules that forbid city officials from engaging in partisan campaigns.”

Catharine Rickert reports at MPR reports, “State officials are turning their vaccination focus now to some of the state’s youngest soon-to-be eligible residents. Known, active cases came in at 16,790 Wednesday with 1,810 new daily cases reported. Both metrics are down to their lowest points in more than a month. … State officials say they’re preparing to vaccinate thousands of Minnesota kids ages 5 to 11 after a federal regulatory panel gave the initial OK to use the Pfizer vaccine. The state’s health care providers will be ready to start giving the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to 5-to-11-year-olds once the federal recommendations are finalized next week … .”

Nick Ferraro writes in the Pioneer Press: “The heat was turned up on Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher Wednesday over how it was announced last week that he is part of a group planning to open a new charter school …. In a Wednesday letter emailed to Fletcher, County Manager Ryan O’Connor took issue with how the press releases were sent out last week — first to media from a sheriff’s office email account and then to the public through the county’s public email subscription tool. … The inquiry comes after Ramsey County board commissioners at their Tuesday meeting raised questions about the proposed charter school, including whether county resources have been used in planning it and if sheriff’s office employees worked on it during their regular work days.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Anthony Lonetree, “Campaign signs have popped up in clusters and candidates are offering more pointed messaging than voters typically hear in suburban school board races: Educate, not indoctrinate, they say. Academics, not activism. These are conservative voices and they’re rising — many as part of multicandidate slates — seeking to flip school board seats in elections next week and then set what they describe as a new common-sense direction. Fervent challenges to racial equity policies have turned what are sometimes sleepy off-year elections into partisan battles across Twin Cities metro suburbs, from South Washington County to Wayzata to White Bear Lake.”

For KSTP-TV, Jay Kolls says, “Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Superintendent Al Bangoura presented his agency’s 2022 budget to the Minneapolis City Council’s Budget Committee Monday and it includes what Bangoura described as ‘unprecedented, record-setting’ funding for an expansion of youth programs across all city parks. Bangoura and the board propose spending $1.3 million on expanded programs next year and have received a commitment from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the council to add an additional $1.3 million to those programs by using federal American Rescue Plan dollars.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Rochelle Olson reports: “Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will stand trial on first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Daunte Wright, a Hennepin County judge ruled Wednesday, denying a defense request to dismiss the more serious charge that was added in September. Judge Regina Chu also made evidentiary rulings regarding testimony about Wright’s criminal record and allegations about previous violent behavior and involvement in a street gang. The trial is set to begin Nov. 30.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has publicly stated he’ll vote ‘Yes’ in favor of a rent initiative next week, while also promising key changes to ‘make it better, quickly.’ … That’s raised a question at City Hall: Would swift changes even be legal? For that matter, would any changes be legal? … The case law — or previous court cases that provide a clear legal precedent — is ‘skinny’ at best, said Deputy City Attorney Rachel Tierney, addressing the city council on Wednesday morning. State law doesn’t allow cities to enact rent control without voter approval, seemingly removing the entire process from the council’s jurisdiction unless voters choose otherwise. A major council amendment to the ballot language could be construed as the council writing its own law — maybe.”

This at Bring Me The News, “Now, we can add Minnesota Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn to the list of viral-worthy child interruption moments. The DFL lawmaker from Eden Prairie was part of a House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee hearing Wednesday afternoon focused on liquor sales laws … Partway through the hearing, Kotyza-Witthuhn began discussing a draft she’d authored regarding the direct-to-consumer wine shipping industry. Then her 15-month-old got involved. The child can be heard offscreen, at which point Kotyza-Witthuhn picks them up and holds them. But the youngster isn’t entertained, and proceeds to repeatedly grab the lawmaker’s nose — prompting some giddy giggling.”

The AP writes: “D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 25, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 113-108 on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks, who were without point guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez. … Minnesota had lost six straight against the Bucks and hadn’t won at Milwaukee since the 2013-14 season. The Timberwolves were coming off a 107-98 loss to New Orleans.”