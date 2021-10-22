Minneapolis police officer charged in collision that killed Leneal Frazier

Charges filed. WCCO reports: “Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings now faces two felony charges in connection to the collision that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier earlier this year. On Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide. According to the criminal complaint, the officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6 when his marked squad car slammed into the driver’s side of Frazier’s Jeep at nearly 80 mph.”

Still under investigation. KSTP reports: “Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) remains under investigation by the Committee on Ethics, according to an update on Thursday. The Mankato congressman has been under investigation since early September. The committee has yet to disclose what the investigation is specifically about, but said in an update that the committee decided ‘to extend the Committee’s review of the matter.’ The committee also stated that no further information would be given out so that the investigation can be completed in an orderly fashion.”

COVID cases up among Native Americans. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “Over the past month, Native Americans have contracted COVID-19 at two to three times the rate of white Minnesotans, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The Leech Lake reservation has recorded its highest numbers of positive COVID-19 cases over the past month since the pandemic began. And after having hardly any COVID-19 on the reservation throughout most of the summer, cases at White Earth started to rise in August and peaked in late September.”

How about just thoughts and prayers. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports: “A Minnesota state senator is encouraging supporters to donate to a Lindstrom family facing federal criminal charges in connection with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Sen. Mark Koran, a North Branch Republican whose district includes the small town 40 miles northwest of the Twin Cities, on Friday posted a link to a crowdfunding site launched by a member of the Westbury family — four members of which are now among the eight Minnesotans to be charged so far with crimes related to the deadly Capitol riot. ‘Here’s a local family in Lindstrom who can use some help,’ Koran wrote.”

In other news…

