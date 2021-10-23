Minneapolis police say Lyft, Uber drivers being targeted for armed robberies

WCCO-TV reports: “A crime alert has been pushed out for Minneapolis after multiple rideshare drivers have been assaulted and robbed at gunpoint. … Police say since mid-August, more than 40 Uber and Lyft drives have been robbed or carjacked with 12 in just the last seven days. Police say many of these instances have happened in north Minneapolis. While officers have arrested some suspects, the trend continues.”

For KSTP-TV, Brittney Ermon says: “The new St. Paul vaccine mandate requiring all city employees to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots by the end of the year is causing concern for some departments. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced the requirement Thursday, but the new mandate could cause some St. Paul police officers to walk off the job. The St. Paul Police Federation President Mark Ross said the department is already dealing with staffing issues because it’s down about 80 officers. He said the mandate is putting officers who aren’t vaccinated in a tough spot and could push them to leave the force.”

KARE 11’s Danny Spewak reports: “Regional carrier SkyWest canceled hundreds of flights nationwide on Thursday and Friday, causing a ripple effect felt at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. SkyWest has blamed the problem on a technical issue, which it claims is now fixed. However, the airline — which partners with Delta, United, American and Alaska Airlines — still had dozens of flights listed as canceled at MSP on Friday evening.”

In the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor writes: “Minnesota secretary of state candidate Phillip Parrish — who disavowed the Minnesota GOP earlier this month after failing to become its chair — is now leaving the race. Parrish, a former U.S. naval intelligence officer from Kenyon, Minn., said Friday that he was withdrawing from the race based on the toll his campaign has taken on his family and his differences with the state Republican Party’s endorsement process.”

Chris Hrapsky also reports for KARE 11: “The Sunday bulletin of St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church [in Delano] offered the usual mass schedule, upcoming events, and budget items, but this edition also included an anti-vaccination message from the pastor. In a five-paragraph op-ed condemning the COVID-19 vaccines, Father Paul Kubista cites many popular misleading stats about vaccine side effects and deaths, gene therapy, and the power of natural immunity over vaccination. The article quotes experts who disagree with the vast consensus of medical experts on COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy. One quote states ‘the media and government are corrupted.’”

For the AP, Todd Richmond writes: “A judge on Friday halted Wisconsin’s fall wolf season two weeks before hunters were set to take to the woods, siding with wildlife advocacy groups who argued that holding the hunt would be unconstitutional. Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost issued a temporary injunction halting the season, which was set to begin Nov. 6. The order comes as part of a lawsuit that a coalition of wildlife advocacy groups filed in August seeking to stop the hunt and invalidate a state law authorizing annual seasons.”