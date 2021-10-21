Mohamed Noor resentenced to five years in prison

Out next May. The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong reports: “Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor received a new sentence of 4 3/4 years on Thursday for his manslaughter conviction after the state’s high court overturned the more serious murder conviction for the 2017 shooting of an Australian woman who had called to report a possible crime. … Noor, who turned 36 Wednesday, was resentenced by Judge Kathryn Quaintance on second-degree manslaughter because the Minnesota Supreme Court set aside his third-degree murder conviction last month. The decision vacated a prison term of 12 1/2 years Noor was already serving on the murder count for shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond.”

A school where you do not want to get detention. Also in the Star Tribune, Alex Chhith reports: “Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, along with others from his staff, is making a foray into education as one of the founders of a new east metro charter school. … The School of Leadership for Public Service will serve students in grades six through 10 starting in the 2022-23 school year. According to the school’s website, it would grow over time and eventually serve students from kindergarten through 12th grade.”

Get what you need. WCCO reports: “Ahead of the Rolling Stones concert at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, there’ll be a vaccine clinic outside the downtown Minneapolis landmark. … Gov. Tim Walz announced the new clinic on Thursday, saying it’ll be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and offer first doses, second doses and booster shots to Minnesotans ages 12 and up. No concert ticket is required to get vaccinated.”

Not our bud. KSTP’s Kirsten Swanson reports: “The dead trees are a result of the spruce budworm, a caterpillar that slowly eats away at the needles of balsam fir and white spruce trees, eventually killing them and leaving behind woody debris that builds up as undergrowth in the forest. … The native pest is being blamed as one of the reasons the Greenwood Fire burned as hot and as fast as it did when it tore through the Superior National Forest this summer. … Forest Ranger Aaron Kania described the conditions this summer as the ‘perfect storm’ — the tree damage from the current spruce budworm outbreak, coupled with extreme drought and high winds increased the fire risk in the forest.”

In other news…

