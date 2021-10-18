More than 1,000 in Minnesota currently hospitalized with COVID-19

No improvement in the COVID-19 numbers. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “The tail end of the latest national pandemic wave continued to worsen in Minnesota, where more than 1,000 people with COVID-19 filled inpatient hospital beds and the new infection rate remained seventh worst among states. … Health officials on Monday urged more people to seek new or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine when eligible to slow the spread of the coronavirus. While breakthrough infections continued to increase among fully vaccinated Minnesotans, health officials said the vaccine remains highly effective at preventing the worst outcomes.”

Related: “Gov. Walz announces ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ Vaccine Incentive Program” [WDIO]

Bus shelter crash. KSTP report:s “A grand opening for a bus station along Interstate 35W in Minneapolis has been postponed Monday. … The event was postponed following a deadly crash in the area over the weekend. … The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash happened Saturday around 7:40 p.m. when a vehicle heading north exited into the transit station at Lake Street and crashed.… State patrol initially reported two deaths but then confirmed Sunday the driver was the only person inside the vehicle.”

Union election coming for Roseville and St. Paul Half Price Books. Racket’s Jay Boller writes: “David Gutsche wasn’t sure if his plan was practical, let alone legal. … For the past five years, Gutsche and his co-workers at Roseville’s Half Price Books have murmured and grumbled in private; the word ‘union’ started getting floated more and more often. … ‘After a while, I realized, I’m going to actually ask somebody who works at a union,’ Gutsche says, ‘and say, “Hey, what if a retail establishment did have pretty good retention, and loyal employees who really did like their jobs and want to fight and make it better… is it possible to organize one or two stores out of a big corporation, is that even legal?”’ … United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1189, which represents 10,000 members throughout the Midwest, answered resoundingly in the affirmative.”

Article continues after advertisement

Chauvin has new representation. The AP’s Amy Forliti reports: “Derek Chauvin has hired an attorney to represent him as he appeals his murder conviction in the death of George Floyd, according to court documents made public Monday. … Attorney William Mohrman filed a document with the court Friday saying he would represent Chauvin in his appeal. Chauvin was convicted in April on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 death. … Chauvin filed documents last month saying he intends to appeal his conviction and sentence on 14 grounds, including that he believes his trial should have been moved from Hennepin County and that the jury should have been sequestered.”

In other news…

What a drag: “Inside the World of Local Street Racing” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]

Keep your eyes out: “Gully Boys report van stolen in Minneapolis, with all their gear inside” [The Current]

Sure: “North Dakota’s ‘Flying Farmer’ weighs retirement after latest jump sends him to hospital” [Fargo Forum]

Corngrats:

Update: The Ear of Corn Water Tower is the 2021 People’s Choice for Tank of the Year. (5,000 votes!) A committee will now review the #rochmn landmark along with 11 other finalists, and announce the overall winner on Friday. pic.twitter.com/kPjydRWTvU — Sean Baker (@SeanBakerMN) October 18, 2021