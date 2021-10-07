Police identify victim of crash after driving shootout in Minneapolis

Just terrible. WCCO’s Marielle Mohs reports: “Police say they have identified four suspects after a shootout between two cars on the streets of downtown Minneapolis ended in a crash that killed an innocent woman Wednesday night. … While police initially said four men had been arrested, a department spokesperson later told WCCO they have only identified suspects and no one is in custody. … Police received a call just after 11 p.m. about multiple gunshots coming from the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue. There were reports of two cars driving side by side, shooting at each other. Multiple men were occupying each car. … Police believe the vehicles made their way to the intersection of Fifth Street and Sixth Avenue in the North Loop, near Target Field. The two cars collided, and one of them hit a woman riding a scooter on the sidewalk. Police said she was an innocent bystander. She died at the scene.”

Profile of Minneapolis mayoral candidate AJ Awed. For Sahan Journal, Joey Peters reports: “Abdisamed ‘AJ’ Awed approaches a home in the affluent neighborhood of Linden Hills and makes a verbal note of the lawn sign in the front yard. … The sign urges a yes vote on a strong-mayor proposal and no vote on a public safety overhaul proposal in the upcoming Minneapolis city election. A teenage boy approaches from inside the home, and after it becomes clear he is not old enough to vote and no one else is home, AJ makes his quick pitch anyway. … ‘Let your mom know that I have the exact same stances when it comes to the amendments,’ AJ says. … The teenager is a near miss. But as a 30-year-old attorney running a longshot candidacy for mayor of Minneapolis, AJ feels like he’s been connecting with younger voters. As he knocks on doors, AJ wears business casual attire and comes armed with a satchel and campaign flyers. He is a democratic socialist running under the Democratic Farmer-Labor banner. But his stances on these two city charter amendments put him at odds with Sheila Nezhad and Kate Knuth, the two more visible progressive challengers to Mayor Jacob Frey.”

Hard to find workers. KMSP’s Courtney Godfrey reports: “A brand new Minneapolis charter school announced on Wednesday it is closing its doors immediately, just weeks after it opened. … In a post on its website, the Minneapolis School of New Music’s founder Bart Johnson writes the school will be shutting down permanently just as the school year gets underway. Johnson blames a shortage of staff that forced the decision to close the school on Thomas Avenue North in Minneapolis’ Camden neighborhood.”

To serve with compassion, eh? WCCO’s David Schuman reports: “Newly-released body camera video is shedding more light on how the Minneapolis Police Department responded during the unrest following George Floyd’s murder. … The footage shows officers riding in a van on May 30, 2020, five days after George Floyd was killed, and enforcing curfew with rubber bullets. … They express disdain for protesters and appear enthusiastic about going after them. … ‘We’re gonna split up, drive down Lake Street,’ one officer says. ‘You see a f***in’ group, call it out. Ok, great. F*** ’em up, gas ’em, f*** ’em up.’”

In other news…

