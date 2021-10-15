Six shot in Minneapolis in three separate incidents Thursday night

Busy night. KARE reports: “Thursday night in Minneapolis saw six people injured by gunfire at three different places in the city, according to police. … The shooting began just after 9 p.m. police said in a press release. Officers got multiple 911 calls about an incident in the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue, a few blocks from Jordan Park in the Folwell neighborhood. … Another 911 call came into officers a few minutes before 9:30 p.m. When police arrived in the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood they found another man had been shot. … About 20 minutes later, police said they got multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 800 block of East Franklin Avenue, less than a mile from the scene on 3rd Avenue.”

New charge in Highway 169 shooting. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A grand jury has indicted the suspected Hwy. 169 road rage shooter on first-degree murder charges in connection with the killing of a motorist in Plymouth this summer, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday. … The new count against Jamal L. Smith, 33, calls for a mandatory life sentence without parole if convicted of the death in July of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal. … Given the most serious charge now facing Smith, District Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette raised his bail by $2 million, to $3.5 million. Smith’s attorney was not available Friday to comment on the new murder count.”

Nice work if you can get it. Fox 9’s Samantha HoangLong reports: “Three former Minneapolis police officers involved in the Jaleel Stallings case are receiving thousands of pension dollars each month, Public Employees Retirement Association executive director Doug Anderson confirmed to FOX 9 on Thursday. … Bodycam videos and excerpts, which identified the officers involved, were released October 5 by Eric Rice, Jaleel Stalling’s lawyer. Stallings was cleared of charges in August after being arrested in May of 2020 for firing shots at Minneapolis police officers. … Former Lt. Johnny Mercil is receiving $7,026 per month of duty disability retirement benefit since his last day on May 5. In an officer’s bodycam video, Mercil mocked journalists covering the protests and implied a group of protesters were likely “predominantly white” because “there’s not looting and fires,” according to the excerpts written by Stallings’ attorney.

Sounds good. The Star Tribune’s Chris Riemenschneider reports: “In the 25 years since she last recorded music and fronted a band, Cindy Lawson would firmly shake her head anytime a friend or peer encouraged her to start singing and writing songs again. … ‘I truly thought I was never going back,’ she said. ‘That person you saw up on stage then seemed like a totally different person to me.’ … Turns out, that person — the frontwoman for the pop-punky ’80s/’90s Twin Cities bands the Clams and Whoops Kitty — was still there. … What was supposed to be Lawson’s 60th birthday bash at the Minneapolis Eagles Club on Saturday has turned into a showcase for her new EP — coyly titled ‘New Tricks’ — and her new band, which has already played several well-received gigs.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Congrats: “David Osmek elected new Minnesota Senate president” [KSTP]

Celebrated Thursday: “‘Community Is The Answer To Racism’: George Floyd’s 48th Birthday Celebrated In Minneapolis” [WCCO]

Bad enough they’re dealing with worker shortage, don’t have to call them turkeys: “Turkey Farmers Say Shortage Of Workers Will Delay Production” [WCCO]

Bong Center leadership cached: “New job overseeing Duluth’s historic mansion museum to take director from Bong Center” [Duluth News Tribune]