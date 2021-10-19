State offers new incentives to increase vaccinations among Minnesota kids

WCCO-TV reports: “Children who complete their vaccine series before the end of November will get a $200 Visa gift card and a shot at a $100,000 college scholarship, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday. The incentives are available to any Minnesotans between 12 and 17 years old who complete their vaccine series by Nov. 30. Only those who start and complete their series between Monday and that deadline will receive a gift card, while anyone 12-17 who has completed their vaccine series this year is eligible for the scholarship drawings. Teenagers need permission from a parent or guardian to get vaccinated.”

This from FOX 9, “Speaking on Monday, Rep. Ilhan Omar threw her support behind two candidates taking on Mayor Jacob Frey for Minneapolis mayor, while telling votes not to rank Frey at all on the November ballot. During the news conference outside Minneapolis City Hall, Rep. Omar urged Minneapolis voters to rank candidates Kate Knuth and Sheila Nezhad. Minneapolis uses a ranked-choice voting system, so second choices matter. Rep. Omar made it clear that no matter who voters choose, she doesn’t think re-electing Frey is the right move.”

In the Star Tribune, Libor Jany writes: “Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo revealed his spending priorities for the department’s proposed $192 million budget for next year, which include hiring more police officers to replace the nearly 300 who have left the force since last year. … Pointing to increases in the number of shootings and carjackings, Arradondo told council members it’s “not acceptable to have any more reductions right now in our staffing.” Black residents are being disproportionately victimized by the rise in violent crime, he said.”

In the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “The Office of the State Auditor on Monday released an investigative report finding that a St. Paul charter school’s $5 million investment with a hedge fund violated state law and the school’s own investment policy. Hmong College Prep Academy lost $4.3 million between September 2019 and March 2021 before withdrawing the balance of its investment from Woodstock Capital, a U.K.-based hedge fund. The investment was supposed to help the school pay for its new middle school.”

The Forum News Service reports: “A judge has denied a request by nearly 300 parents for a temporary restraining order against a northeastern Minnesota school district’s face mask mandate aimed at protecting students and staff from the deadly coronavirus. The order by St. Louis County District Judge Robert Friday was entered last Friday stating ‘the issue before the court is not the political question of whether masking should or should not be instituted by the school district,’ but ‘whether requiring individuals to wear masks while in a school building violates their rights such that they would be irreparably harmed.’ … Friday wrote in his order that based on precedents, the constitutional harms stated by the parents are ‘not real but imagined.’”

Says Paul Huttner for MPR, “On May 15, the Twin Cities had a high temperature of 75 degrees. Since then we’ve recorded just 10 days with highs below 70 degrees in the Twin Cities. That’s basically five months of what feels like summer in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. … Here are some data points that tell us this is turning out to be one of the longest duration warm seasons for Minnesota on record … October is the seventh straight month with above-average temperatures in Minnesota.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Janet Moore, “In the late 1990s, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport bought several tracts of homes and a golf course nearby to make room for a new runway. But an ominous secret was embedded in the property deeds — discriminatory covenants barring ownership of the property by people of color, Indigenous persons and non-Christians. On Monday, the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns MSP, voted to cancel and condemn discriminatory covenants in deeds of properties that have been purchased by the airport over the years.”

At Bring Me The News, Shaymus McLaughlin writes, “This might seem unbelievable for a city that gets an average of 86 inches of snowfall every winter, but Duluth has never declared an official snow emergency. Yes, that is correct. Nary a snow emergency in the city’s official 165-year, post-European settlement history. Barring a climate catastrophe, that will change this winter. Duluth installed more than 2,200 snow emergency signs over the summer the city said, which will allow staff to establish emergency routes and — you guessed it — declare a snow emergency.”

FOX 9’s Maury Glover reports: “A bizarre ad from a southern Minnesota car dealership that’s running this week was crafted by the folks behind the popular HBO show ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.’ When it comes to making commercials for his car dealership, Steve Johnson believes ‘same is lame.’ Now doing something a little different is putting Zumbrota Ford in the national spotlight.… During a segment on local car commercials a few months ago, ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ included a clip featuring Johnson dressed in a pickle suit. … Oliver then challenged a dealership to produce a spot written by the show’s writers. But, the car dealer had to agree to shoot and air it before reading it, and the show chose Johnson’s business to do it.”