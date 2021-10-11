Three men arrested in connection to St. Paul shooting that left 1 dead, 14 injured

At WCCO-TV Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield says, “Police say three men have been arrested in connection with an early morning shootout at a St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and 14 people injured. St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said all three men — a 33-year-old, 29-year-old and 32-year-old — are currently hospitalized with injuries suffered during the shooting. … Police did not say whether the three hospitalized suspects were part of the original 14 people wounded in the chaos. Regions Hospital told WCCO it received five victims from the shooting. Two were treated and released, two are in fair condition and one is seriously wounded.”

FOX 9’s Hannah Flood reports: “The scary moments after 15 people were shot, one fatally, at a St. Paul bar early Sunday morning were captured on video posted online. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. to the Seventh Street Truck Park bar on the 200 block of 7th Street West near the Xcel Energy Center for the shots fired. At the bar, they came upon a chaotic scene, with 15 victims in and outside the bar. A video posted by Julian Carter shows people inside the bar on the ground and seeking cover, some screaming, as security workers and bystanders try to help victims.”

The Pioneer Press reports: “St. Paul city leaders called the early morning shooting on W. Seventh Street ‘tragic,’ ‘terrifying’ and ‘senseless.’ The incident at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar — which claimed the life of one woman and injured 14 more — was another situation involving gun violence that has sent St. Paul’s homicide rate near record levels. ‘Our community is devastated by the shocking scenes from last night,’ said Mayor Melvin Carter, on a Facebook post. ‘As our Saint Paul officers work to bring those responsible for these senseless acts into custody, our work to build more proactive and comprehensive public safety strategies is more urgent than ever. We will never accept violence in our community.’”

Also from WCCO-TV, “The young woman killed in the mass shooting early Sunday morning at a St. Paul bar is being remembered as ‘bright, joyful and supportive’. A person close to the victim has identified her as Marquisha Wiley, who was in her 20s. Wiley worked in animal care through Globe University, according to her LinkedIn page.”

David H. Montgomery writes for MPR: “Many Minnesotans don’t trust the state’s news media or believe it does a good job of covering people like them. That’s the findings of the APM Research Lab’s new Diverse Communities Survey, which interviewed more than 1,500 Minnesotans about media trust and other topics. This widespread mistrust of the media is driven by multiple factors, including politics and race. Many Republicans, for example, believe news outlets have a liberal bias. Meanwhile many people of color also see the news media as covering them in too negative a light — if they get covered at all.”

For Politico, Hannah Farrow writes, “Addressing a whistleblower’s warning that users should not trust Facebook, the company is working on several changes in the way Instagram affects its younger users, one of Facebook’s top executives said Sunday. … Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), appearing later on the same CNN program, was not convinced. ‘I appreciate that [Clegg’s] willing to talk about things, but the time for action is now,’ Klobuchar said. Privacy legislation is a first place to start, the senator said, explaining: “If you want to share all your private data, you have to opt in and make an actual decision to do that.’”

Says Richard Reeve for KSTP-TV, “State officials say a workforce shortage is causing plenty of issues for businesses looking for employees. ‘I don’t know where everybody is’, said Philip Dorwart, the owner and dining studio chef of Create Catering. ‘I have the same question: Where is everybody? Where are all the workers?’ … ‘I honestly thought by the time September came we would see maybe not a tidal wave of workers coming back, but at least a good trickle’, Dorwart said. ‘We’re actually telling clients that we can’t take events because we can’t staff it. That is our biggest thing’. He says last spring during the pandemic, he was forced to cut his staff from 45 people to just six.”

Another BringMeTheNews story says, “Parents at the Rock Ridge Public School District on the Iron Range have filed a lawsuit against the district’s mask policy. The lawsuit, filed this week, calls for the district’s mask mandate to be lifted. Students who do not wear masks could also be provided alternative learning methods to accommodate them, the lawsuit states. It claims that there is no ‘widely accepted medical or scientific studies’ that support masks as an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, calling for a temporary restraining order on the mandate.”

In the Star Tribune, Glenn Howatt reports, “COVID-19 vaccinations among nursing home workers have increased 8% since June even as the industry faces what it calls an unprecedented staff shortage. Despite concerns that an upcoming federal vaccination mandate for long-term care workers would lead to resignations, Minnesota nursing homes so far have consistently managed to staff about two health care workers for every resident, although some are temporary employees. … Still, some facilities report that they lost workers after they required COVID-19 vaccinations.”

A KARE-TV story by Deevon Rahming says, “Insufficient funds. Declined. Those were a couple of the notifications many TCF Bank debit card holders received Friday night and Saturday morning in the wake of the company’s merger with Huntington Bank. ‘Went to fuel up the truck, went in, tried to pay, debit card declined,’ said TCF customer Matthew Koscielski. Koscielski is one of several customers who say they were notified ahead of time that online banking would be down through the transition period over the weekend, but could continue using TCF and Huntington Bank ATM’s with no ATM transaction fees. However, customers say they never received any sort of outage warning involving debit cards.”