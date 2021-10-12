Two charged in connection with St. Paul shooting

Says the Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson, “Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with a shooting at a St. Paul bar early Sunday that left one person dead and a dozen injured. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, with 12 counts of attempted second-degree murder, and Terry Lorenzo Brown, 33, with one count of intentional second-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder. … Both Brown and Phillips remain hospitalized, according to charging documents.”

For MPR, Tim Nelson and Jon Collins write, “The criminal charges against Brown and Phillips say a dispute over a woman broke out as they were standing at the Truck Park bar and video cameras recorded the scene. The complaint says a companion of Brown approached Phillips, who shot him in the stomach. As Phillips tried to leave, he fired at Brown, as well, who returned fire. Both of them fell wounded to the floor and continued to shoot at each among the patrons still in the bar, a half dozen of them suffering wounds to the legs and ankles. The complaint says one of Brown’s bullets hit [Marquisha] Wiley in the heart as she lay on the floor of the bar, apparently shielding her companions from the gunfire.”

In the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “Eight schools would close next fall under a consolidation plan St. Paul Public Schools leaders unveiled Monday to deal with years of enrollment declines. Superintendent Joe Gothard said the consolidation would save some money, but the main goal is to create large enough schools that each can offer a well-rounded education, with classes in the arts and sciences and robust support staff. The district will hold a series of meetings with affected schools before the school board votes on the plan Nov. 16.”

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson reports, “While unvaccinated people make up 38% of Minnesota’s population — including children 11 and younger who aren’t eligible for the shots — a comparison with the breakthrough data shows that they made up about 71% of the infections identified in the past week. … More than 98% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans haven’t suffered infections, which is significant considering that some breakthrough cases were inevitable and that a fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus has emerged … .”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Bob Shaw writes: “Amazon is coming to Woodbury – with a trucking and warehousing building the size of 11 football fields. The project will be Amazon’s third large-scale facility in the metro area – after the five-year-old 855,000-square-foot facility in Shakopee, and a 750,000-square-foot facility opening this fall in Lakeville. According to developer Ryan Companies, the Woodbury facility will be called a Distribution Center – which is not the same classification as Amazon’s Fulfillment Centers in Shakopee and Lakeville.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The Wright County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Gregory Ulrich has been indicted by a grand jury after he was found competent to stand trial earlier this year. According to Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes, the grand jury on Friday indicted Ulrich with first-degree premeditated murder for the death of Lindsay Overbay and four first-degree attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting four other victims. He also faces a charge of discharging an explosive device.”

Also from WCCO: The coach of a northern Minnesota high school football team has resigned amid the criminal investigation into a sexual assault between players, which led to cancellation of the team’s season. Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking says the school board accepted the resignation of Proctor High School football coach Derek Parendo Monday night. He is stepping down from all his positions in the district, and will be on paid personal leave for the rest of the school year.”

For BringMeTheNews, Melissa Turtinen reports, “The Midwest is home to the 50 drunkest counties in the United States, including one in Minnesota and a whopping 41 in Wisconsin. 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 drunkest counties in the U.S out of 3,106 counties using data from the 2021 County Health Rankings and Roadmap report by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. In every county on the list, more than one in four adults drinks excessively. Nationwide, fewer than one in five adults drinks excessively.”