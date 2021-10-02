U of M research: vaccine offers greater protections for those who’ve already had COVID

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson writes: “New University of Minnesota research is contesting a key argument against COVID-19 vaccination — that people with prior coronavirus infections don’t need further immunization to protect themselves. Comparing blood samples following COVID-19 vaccinations in 48 participants, the U researchers found that everyone gained key memory B cells capable of producing antibodies that fight off the coronavirus, but people with previous infections gained five times more of those cells. And in the world of immunology, more is better, said Marc Jenkins, a co-author and director of the Center for Immunology at the U Medical School.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Violence Free Minnesota released its 2020 homicide report on Friday, which analyzes relationship abuse in the state. In all, the report says that at least 30 people were killed due to intimate partner violence in 2020, and all but one of the victims identified as a woman. Of the 30 victims, 21 were killed by a current or former intimate partner, and nine victims were friends or family members attempting to intervene. Three of the victims were children.”

For MPR, Mat Sepic writes: “The lawyers prosecuting Kimberly Potter, the former police officer who killed Daunte Wright, are planning to introduce evidence showing that Potter was trained in the proper use of a Taser. As Potter, 49, and another Brooklyn Center officer tried to arrest Wright on a firearms warrant during a traffic stop April 11, he broke free and got back in his car. Potter is heard on video shouting ‘Taser’ but instead pulls her handgun and shoots Wright in the chest. Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter.”

At FOX 9, Howard Thompson reports: “A man is in custody after a police chase turned into a standoff with shots fired in Duluth, Minnesota on Friday. In tweets Friday evening, police say the suspect, who officers say was wanted following an attempted bank robbery and police chase, surrendered at about 8:30 p.m., hours after the incident began. According to police, the incident started at about 12:30 p.m. with a pursuit through the city and surrounding areas.”

For MPR, Jon Collins writes: “A pilot program launching Monday is aimed at freeing up Minneapolis police by using civilian city employees to enforce parking violations overnight. Parking control officers have traditionally enforced parking regulations during daylight hours and then handed duties off to the Minneapolis police for the night. Saray Garnett-Hochuli, interim director for regulatory services, said complaints about parking violations during these hours often went unaddressed because they were a low priority for police.”

In the Pioneer Press, Betsy Helfand writes: “A season that began with playoff aspirations will officially end with a fifth-place finish for the Twins, their first time winding up in the American League Central cellar since 2016, when they finished with the worst record in the majors. With an 11-6 loss to Kansas City on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium, the Twins (71-89) are three games behind the Royals (74-86) with two to play, locking them into fifth place in 2021 after winning division titles in each of the past two seasons.”

Stephen Groves writes for the AP: “South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday defended her administration’s handling of her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, attempting to brush aside questions about a meeting she held last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and the state employee who was overseeing her application. ‘I never once asked for special treatment for Kassidy,’ the Republican governor said in video posted on YouTube days after The Associated Press first reported on the meeting.… The meeting happened after the Department of Labor and Regulation moved to deny Peters the license. Four months later, in November 2020, Peters received her certification as a residential appraiser, according to the department.”