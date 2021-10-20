Smith says she will vote ‘no’ on Minneapolis public safety ballot measure

This from FOX 9: “Senator Tina Smith says she will vote against a proposed charter change on the November ballot that would remove and replace the Minneapolis Police Department. … ‘While there is much I agree with in the Amendment, one component poses an insurmountable problem – the requirement that the new Department of Public Safety report to both the Mayor and the City Council,’ Smith wrote. ‘My own experience working in City Hall tells me that this change will exacerbate what is a deeply flawed city governance structure, where accountability, authority and lines of responsibility between the Mayor and City Council are diffused and dysfunctional.’”

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck writes: “UnitedHealth Group collected far more than any other Medicare health insurer in risk-adjustment payments in 2017 that were based on questionable billing practices, a federal agency disclosed Tuesday. The finding puts the Minnetonka-based health care giant at the center of a controversy over whether health insurers use data from patient chart reviews and health risk assessments in ways that grant them improper payments from the federal Medicare program.”

Nick Ferraro writes in the Pioneer Press: “Ramsey County could make a move to decriminalize penalties for violating a host of county ordinances, issuing civil citations instead. County commissioners on Tuesday voted in favor of setting a Nov. 9 public hearing on proposed changes to the county administrative ordinance, which sets rules for enforcement and penalties for county ordinances. The amendments would be used solely by St. Paul-Ramsey County Public Health to assure compliance with ordinances that regulate restaurants, bars, hotels, mobile home parks, public swimming pools, solid waste and hazardous waste.”

KARE 11 reports: “Minneapolis police confirm a teenager was shot Tuesday night at a youth football game near Phelps Park in south Minneapolis. Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting on the corner of East 40th Street and Columbus Avenue South just before 7 p.m. Authorities say the victim, a boy believed to be 13 or 14, was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Team coaches tell KARE 11 the teen was there to watch his brother play the game between Phelps Park and Brooklyn Center, which consisted of 8- and 9-year-olds.”

Paul Blume from FOX 9 reports: “Explosive new allegations have come as prosecutors claim the Highway 169 shooting suspect Jamal Smith is tampering with witnesses during phone calls from jail. The state reviewed the accused gunman’s jailhouse calls from before his extradition to Minnesota, as well as his month or so behind bars in Hennepin County. They allege Smith reached out to people to delete his Facebook page that reportedly contains photographic evidence and posts of his gun possession and whereabouts the night of the deadly road rage shooting. He is also accused of reaching out to a witness, telling them to stop cooperating with investigators.”

In Also in the Star Tribune, Kelly Smith writes, “A candidate for the Minneapolis City Council is facing increasing scrutiny on social media and a new website questioning his residency — both in the ward where he’s running and in the city. Mickey Moore, who is running in the Ninth Ward council race, said he is leasing a studio apartment near Powderhorn Park to meet residency requirements under state law. Moore, 51, lists the apartment address on state elections filings, but his family also owns a house in the adjacent Eighth Ward and a house in Oak Grove in Anoka County.”

For Bring Me The News, Adam Uren reports: “Ahead of the holiday season, Target has announced it will be more than doubling the number of Apple ‘shop-in-shop’ experiences at its stores nationwide – including three in Minnesota. The Bullseye first announced the Apple experiences would be rolled out on a trial basis in 17 stores this past February, with the store in Monticello the only Minnesota location included on the list. But on Tuesday, it announced plans to open the Apple shopping experiences in another 19 stores, bringing the number of Minnesota stores with the shop-in-shops to four.”

In the Star Tribune, Gita Sitaramiah writes: “A federal judge in St. Paul is hearing arguments this week in a lawsuit by International Dairy Queen Inc. that accuses a Massachusetts company of wrongfully using the ‘Blizzard’ name for bottled spring water and asks for damages. Dairy Queen, based in Bloomington, is suing W.B. Mason Co. of Brockton, Mass., alleging its bottled spring water bearing the Blizzard name is a trademark infringement and is unfair competition.”

Says Alexandra Simon for KARE-TV, “From Vancouver to Vermont, Sun Country Airlines is adding more destinations to its roster next spring. Starting in April 2022, Sun Country will fly nonstop to Buffalo, New York, Burlington, Vermont, Charleston, Jacksonville, Spokane, Pittsburgh and Vancouver. The Minneapolis-based carrier will also continue nonstop flights to New Orleans, Asheville, Savannah/Hilton Head and Milwaukee. Travelers familiar with Sun Country’s current schedule will see the same flight offerings continue through September 2022.”