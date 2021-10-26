Xcel Energy proposes 21.2% rate hike

Reports the Star Tribune’s Mike Hughlett, “Xcel Energy on Monday proposed an electricity rate increase of 21.2%, or $677.4 million, over three years, with just more than half hitting Minnesotans’ pocketbooks in 2022. With the rate hike, the company’s average residential customers would see a 19 % increase in their electricity bills from 2022 through 2024 — or on average $15 to $21 per month cumulatively.”

The AP reports: “The judge who oversaw the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin said Monday that he will make the names of 15 jurors and alternates who sat in the courtroom public next week. Judge Peter Cahill’s order said he will make the list of jurors public on Nov. 1. The written questionnaires of all 109 potential jurors who were formally evaluated will also be made public. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.”

Josh Verges writes for the Pioneer Press: “St. Paul school board chairwoman Jeannie Foster is quarantining at home with a breakthrough coronavirus case, according to a statement from the school district. Foster, who has asthma, was hospitalized Friday after falling ill late last week, the district said; she later was sent home to recover. ‘Late last week, I began having concerning symptoms and went to the hospital. Although I am fully vaccinated and have been taking precautions, last Friday I was diagnosed with COVID-19,’ Foster said through a district spokesman.”

Adelle Whitefoot writes for the Forum News Service: “The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that it has received a referral from the Proctor Police Department following the recent criminal investigation involving the Proctor High School football team. According to a news release, the county attorney’s office will review the evidence before making any decisions regarding charges.… Proctor Police Chief Kent Gaidis said the incident was reported to the department on Sept. 16. Former head football coach Derek Parendo, who has resigned from the school district, said the incident happened while he was watching his daughter play in a Sept. 8 soccer game in Cloquet.”

For Bring Me The News Melissa Turtinen writes, “The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has assumed control of a nursing home to ‘ensure residents’ safety.’ MDH on Monday announced it filed for and was granted receivership and assumed management of Twin City Gardens nursing home at 2309 Hayes St. NE, which has 31 residents and 61 employees. The health department says this temporary measure allows regulators to protect residents and ensure they get continued care while operations and management issues at the facility are addressed.”

This from MPR’s John Wanamaker and Megan Burks, “A new, large-scale study from Mayo Clinic finds that nurses are more likely to experience suicidal ideation than other workers in the U.S. And the findings are not limited to these stressful times; the team behind the study collected its data well before the pandemic hit, and says the situation needs urgent attention.”

At The Hill, Monique Beals writes, “Every member of Minnesota’s congressional delegation has signed on in support of a bill that would posthumously honor pop legend Prince with a Congressional Gold Medal. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) announced the bill’s introduction on Monday.”

In the Pioneer Press, Andy Greder writes: From lawn chairs, spread-out blankets and small sets of bleachers, a few hundred soccer fans in Blaine watched the U.S. women’s national team’s first game on home soil in July 1986. Thirty-five years later, the World Cup and Olympic champion USWNT will play in front of upwards of 19,000 fans inside Allianz Field in St. Paul at 7 p.m. Tuesday as they say goodbye to legendary American player Carli Lloyd. ‘A very iconic, sentimental thing to be wrapping up my career here where it all began for this team,” Lloyd, who is retiring after 134 goals in 315 appearances over 17 years of international soccer, said Monday. “I’ve tried to represent the crest the way that they started it — those players before me.’”