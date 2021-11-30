Attorneys plan for Kimberly Potter to testify at her trial

Jury selection was underway in the trial of Kimberly Potter, who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. As of midday Tuesday, three jurors had been chosen. During jury selection, Potter attorney Paul Engh said the former officer would testify during the trial.

The New York Times’ Mark Leibovich has a piece on Minnesotan Jake Sullivan’s tenure as National Security Advisor, and the word “schadenfreude” is in the headline.

St. Paul Public Schools is starting winter break two days early, on December 20th.

After being closed in 2020, the concourses in U.S. Bank Stadium will be open in December and January for inline skaters and runners. The Foo Fighters canceled a 2022 concert at Huntington Bank (née TCF) Stadium “due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s COVID policies.”

A woman posted a TikTok video claiming a group of people tried to abduct her from the Gay 90’s bar in downtown Minneapolis. The bar disputes the claim.

Maple Grove is getting a Shake Shack with a drive-through. LUSH in Northeast Minneapolis is reopening.