Brooklyn Center officials look to reallocate $1.2 million from police budget to fund reform measures

In the Star Tribune, Alex Chhith and Kim Hyatt write: “Brooklyn Center officials are looking at reallocating $1.2 million from the police budget and using it to fund police reform measures. Much of the money could come from not filling 14 vacant positions in the Police Department, according to a presentation Monday by Acting City Manager Reggie Edwards. …The proposal to budget $1.2 million to cover the reforms will come before the council again on Nov. 29. The reforms will remake the city’s police force with more independent oversight, prohibit arrests for low-level offenses and use unarmed civilians to handle minor traffic violations, proponents say. It will also create a new department to oversee public safety.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Five juveniles were arrested Tuesday night after fleeing police in a stolen car, and bringing traffic to a standstill on a metro freeway. MnDOT traffic cameras began to capture a major presence of law enforcement in Maplewood just after 7 p.m. on westbound Interstate 694, near the White Bear Avenue exit. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Twitter later in the evening, adding that the pursuit involved several agencies, and it went through Mahtomedi at one point.”

Deanna Weniger writes in the Pioneer Press: “A former Lakeville middle school principal who had repeated run-ins with the law in recent years was found dead in the Crow Wing County jail on Saturday, according to Sheriff Scott Goddard. Christopher Jerome Endicott, 53, who was sentenced in 2019 to eight years in prison for identity theft, stalking and burglary, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Brainerd jail.”

Neal St. Anthony of the Star Tribune reports, “U.S. Bank will donate the 2.4-acre site of its riot-damaged branch at 2800 E. Lake St. to a nonprofit developer to build affordable housing, commercial space and a home for cultural organizations. … Taylor Smrikarova, project leader for Seward Redesign, said the former bank office will showcase businesses led by people of color and community organizations that will own portions of the four-piece development that will be planned over the next several months.”

Article continues after advertisement

The AP reports: “An 8-year-old boy became the sixth person to die Tuesday as a result of a man driving his SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, with a criminal complaint alleging that the suspect in the case steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted.”

For Bring Me The News’ Shaymus McLaughlin reports, “Frattallone’s, known for its neighborhood Ace Hardware stores throughout the Twin Cities, is no longer Minnesota-owned. Founder Larry Frattallone announced he and his two sons, Tom and Mike, agreed to sell the business and operating assets to Central Network Retail Group. CNRG, as it is known, is based in Collierville, Tennessee. It operates hardware stores, home centers and lumberyards in 16 states under various different brands.”

FOX 9’s Karen Scullin reports: “A man is sharing his heartbreak after his puppy was stolen at gunpoint in Minneapolis. With blue eyes and a heart-shaped nose, 8-week-old Harley Quinn became a member of the Martin family as soon as they brought her home. But Monday at about 6:30 p.m., Chris was walking the dog near 37th and Dupont Avenue when he knew something was off. Just when they were getting close to home, a car pulled up alongside them. ‘He picks her up her up [and] shows me his gun and gets in the car and laughs and zooms off, and I’m like, “man don’t take my dog.” And that car turns its headlights on and they both zoom off down the street. Chris thinks the thief was about 16 years old.”

For The Guardian, Dave Caldwell writes, “Hockeyland, a 107-minute Northlands Films production directed by Tommy Haines, an Iron Range native, takes a closer look at how entrenched the sport still is in Eveleth, the Iron Range and Minnesota, even though practically everything else has changed. … The film tells the story of the 2019-20 Golden Bears, a senior-laden team that had a good chance of going farther in the state playoffs than most Eveleth-Gilbert teams since 1998, when the Golden Bears won the state small-schools championship.”