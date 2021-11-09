Carter to ask St. Paul council to exempt new construction from rent control ordinance

Katie Galloto in the Star Tribune reports: “St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said he will ask the City Council to exempt newly constructed housing from the city’s rent control ordinance, adding to the flurry of questions surrounding the policy passed by voters last week. … After last week’s vote spurred some developers to say they’re pausing St. Paul projects, Deputy Mayor Jaime Tincher sent an e-mail to the City Council on Monday saying Carter would approve an amendment specifying that new housing construction isn’t subject to rent control.”

This from MPR, “Minnesota’s firmly back on the wrong track in the COVID-19 pandemic. The state on Monday posted its highest single-day count of new cases since December. Active cases also reached a 2021 high and the rate of tests coming back positive is edging higher. … the struggle continues to get more Minnesotans vaccinated. Wide gaps remain in the vaccination rates among regions and counties.”

Andy Mannix and Libor Jany write in the Star Tribune: “Eight years after a grand jury cleared police of wrongdoing, three Minneapolis officers who were on the scene of the fatal shooting of Terrance Franklin have retained attorneys and two of them are in talks with Hennepin County prosecutors over immunity from potential charges in exchange for new information about what happened that day, according to sources familiar with the case. Minneapolis police SWAT officers shot 22-year-old Franklin 10 times in the basement of a home in Uptown on May 10, 2013, including multiple times in the head.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “For months, a series of St. Paul property owners along West Seventh Street have complained to the city that a drop-in day center for the homeless has drawn open drug use, prostitution, unruly behavior and even public defecation. Business owners have now taken their case to court, even as the City Council prepares to allow more day shelters citywide. The owner of Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub and six other plaintiffs are suing the city of St. Paul and Freedom House, which operates a day shelter in an old city fire station, alleging violations of the city’s zoning regulations and the mayor’s emergency powers, as well as two claims of negligence and a claim of nuisance.”

At Bring Me The News, Melissa Turtinen reports: “The Minnesota DNR is in ‘urgent’ need of cones — and it’ll pay you for them. The DNR’s State Forest Nursery needs hundreds of bushels of cones over the next few months so it can meet its 2022 reforestation efforts. Specifically, the DNR is seeking black spruce, jack pine and red pine cones. The DNR pays people anywhere from $20 to $150 per bushel of cones, depending on the type.”

Josh Skluzachek reports for KSTP-TV: “The Departments at Dayton’s will reopen its building to the public on Nov. 18, The Dayton’s Project announced Monday. The Grand Opening will include 33 local makers installed just in time for the holiday season. … Dayton’s says it will unveil its Christmas window decorations on the skyway level and first floor on Nov. 18. The corner of Eighth Street and Nicollet Mall will feature a display of Santa Bears, a Dayton’s tradition.”

The story at KSTP-TV says, “A total of five Minnesota Vikings players are now on the COVID-19/Reserve list after two more players were added on Monday. Linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad tackle Timon Parris were added to the list on Monday, joining center Garrett Bradbury, practice squad guard Dakota Dozier and safety Harrison Smith.”

A CBS News story by Nancy Chen says: “A paramedic who was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse at a police brutality protest in August 2020 testified Monday about his tense confrontation with the teenager before taking a bullet in the arm. Jurors watched footage of the moment Rittenhouse shot Gaige Grosskreutz at close range with an AR-15 style weapon. ‘What was going through your mind at this particular instant?’ prosecutor Thomas Binger asked. ‘That I was going to die,’, Grosskreutz said. He said that he lost 90% of his bicep.”