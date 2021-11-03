Contentious election fuels higher voter turnout in Minneapolis

KSTP-TV’s Rebecca Omastiak reports: “Minneapolis saw a high voter turnout on Election Day Tuesday. Minneapolis City Clerk Casey Carl said that as of 5 p.m., about 115,000 voters had submitted their ballots, according to responses from roughly 85% of the 134 city precincts. Carl noted the total was not complete. Carl said that number equates to roughly 45% turnout at the polls through 5 p.m. Tuesday. The highest turnout has been for an odd-year election since the 1970s is just over 46%. ‘I think competitive races draw turnout, significant ballot questions that are, in their nature, potentially controversial drive turnout, and our ballot reflects that so I think that Minneapolis voters are turning out to respond to those opportunities,’ Carl said.”

Bob Shaw writes in the Pioneer Press: “Tuesday’s election was a mixed blessing for east metro schools — with eight successful levy requests, and two that failed. The levies were passed by voters in Stillwater, Mahtomedi, Roseville and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan districts in unofficial results late Tuesday night. Two districts split their levy votes, with one passing and one failing — South Washington County and North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale. The referenda asked voters for operating funds and for technology necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic and at-home learning.”

For KARE 11, Dana Thiede reports: “While they won’t be able to stock the freezer full of fillets, winter anglers will be allowed to keep fish from two of Minnesota’s premiere walleye lakes. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced winter walleye regulations for both Mille Lacs and Upper Red Lake Tuesday. On Mille Lacs Lake between Dec. 1 and Feb. 27, ice anglers will be allowed to keep one walleye between 21 and 23 inches, or one fish longer than 28 inches. … News is better for ice anglers on Upper Red: The bag limit has been increased from three to four walleye daily, with only one fish longer than 17 inches allowed.”

For the AP, Lauran Neergaard and Mike Stubbe report, “U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — doses just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines. The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.”

At WCCO-TV, Caroline Cummings says, “World leaders met in Scotland Monday in order to accelerate plans to curb climate change. Experts in Minnesota say the state is already grappling with its effects. Data shows that Minnesota has warmed three degrees in the last 125 years. Annual precipitation has increased by 3.4 inches. … Each of the top 10 combined warmest and wettest years on record occurred between 1998 and 2020. The frequencies of -35° F readings in northern Minnesota and -25° F readings in the south have fallen by up to 90%, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.”

A Duluth News Tribune story says, “Essentia Health has fired 49 employees for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or applying for an exemption, the Duluth-based health care system confirmed. The employees were dismissed Monday after receiving a notice of ‘intent to terminate’ in October.”

Says Tim Nelson for MPR, “A new center to nurture unusual collaborations to explore brain development opened Monday in Minneapolis, on the site of a former children’s hospital. The Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain allows health care providers, neuroscientists and educators try to answer enduring questions of how brains are shaped by their environments.”

For Bring Me The News, Adam Uren reports, “Visitors to the small west-central Minnesota city of Brandon are now being greeted with anti-President Biden signs as they enter the city. Pictures shared on social media in recent days show that someone has added ‘Let’s Go’ to multiple signs on the outskirts of the city so that they now read ‘Let’s Go Brandon’. If you’re unfamiliar with the new meme in conservative circles, it refers to a recent incident following a NASCAR race in which the crowd is chanting ‘F*** Joe Biden,’ but which a reporter conducting an interview at the time translated as ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’”

For Insider.com Ashley Collman reports, “Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense attorney said the N-word twice in court on Tuesday during opening statements in a trial that will focus on whether the teen was justified in shooting three men during racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. … [Mark] Richards said Rittenhouse was forced to defend himself when Rosenbaum started chasing after him and diving for his gun. The lawyer said Rittenhouse shot the other two people while defending himself against a mob after shooting Rosenbaum.”