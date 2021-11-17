Federal medical teams coming to Minnesota to provide relief to hospital staff

Department of Defense medical teams are coming to HCMC and St. Cloud Hospital to provide relief for hospital staff amid the COVID-19 surge. The help was requested by Gov. Tim Walz.

The watchdog group Public Citizen called on the FDA to bar doctors and a review board at Hennepin Healthcare from participating in future medical research as a result of their participation in studies involving use of ketamine as a sedative, sometimes at the request of police, reports the Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix. Last month, the FDA published warning letters saying the researchers’ practices subjected patients to “significantly increased risk.”

State Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, the first Latina elected to the Minnesota Senate, will not seek re-election. She was first elected in 2006.

Campaign finance experts were raising eyebrows at mileage reimbursements claimed by Second Congressional District Republican candidate Tyler Kistner, who claimed reimbursements equivalent to driving 12,400 miles between April 20 and early July, according to the Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach and Hunter Woodall.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar reported “everything was clear” in her 6-month post-surgery exam after being treated for breast cancer.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is working through a big backlog of refunds related to the Legislature’s decision to exempt some pandemic-related extra unemployment benefits from taxes.

Family members remembered Kavanian Palmer, who was shot and killed when trying to stop a man fleeing the scene of a car crash in north Minneapolis last Friday. The alleged shooter, Robert Hall, has been charged with intentional second-degree murder, attempted robbery and felon in posession. Four people were arrested after an armed carjacking of a Minneapolis Regulatory Services vehicle. Two people were charged with Minneapolis’ 85th and 86th homicides in the death of a pregnant woman whose body was found in a burning trailer in South Minneapolis. Eagan police were looking for the owner of several bags of marijuana and stacks of cash.

The saga of the Mora, Minnesota family who lost the road leading to their home in a dispute that really highlights the charms of small town living continues.

MyPillow guy Mike Lindell apparently interviewed former President Donald Trump for almost 40 minutes. Here’s a story about it from Yahoo! News, if that’s your thing.

Rogers is the center of Minnesota. Target is doing great.

Did you know Bonnie Raitt’s debut album was recorded in Minnesota? That Oregon Trail was invented in Minnesota? That VHS tapes are cool?