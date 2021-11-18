Frey convening panel on new Minneapolis government structure

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is forming a commission to advise him on how he should structure city government in light of the passage of ballot question one, which consolidates more power over city departments in the mayor’s office. The new structure is set to take effect on December 3.

Fox 9 looked at activations of Minneapolis’ ShotSpotter system, a network of microphones that is supposed to detect and locate gunshots, and found that ShotSpotter detections rarely led to arrests — or even evidence of a gun-related crime. An analysis of ShotSpotter activations in Chicago earlier this year had similar findings.

The nonprofit Our Streets Minneapolis and the Harrison Neighborhood Association are calling for the eventual removal of Highway 55 through north Minneapolis and for replacing it with a neighborhood street, as well as parks and housing.

St. Paul is getting 30 more police officers, thanks to a grant from the Justice Department. The grants are intended to reduce crime and increase community policing.

The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder posted another in its series of interviews with newly elected and re-elected Minneapolis Council Members. This one’s with Ward One newcomer Elliott Payne.

Minnesota Historical Society workers voted for a union.

Minneapolis police arrested a man accused of stealing a food delivery van with a seven-year-old child inside. A Moorhead man was charged with murder for shooting two of his coworkers at a Fargo business, one of whom was eight months pregnant.

The Bachelorette apparently erased WCCO’s sign from its shots of downtown Minneapolis, and WCCO is not mad about it.

Potato Man & Sweety and Rainbow Ice Cream will not be returning to the State Fair in 2022.