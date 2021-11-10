Judge to allow livestreaming of Kimberly Potter trial

Says the Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong, “The judge presiding over the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter reversed course and ruled Tuesday that the trial will be livestreamed due to COVID-19 concerns. … Chu’s ruling comes after a media coalition of local and national news outlets, including the Star Tribune, filed a motion last week challenging her August order. The coalition argued that livestreaming Potter’s trial was the only way to meet the constitutional mandate for “meaningful access” to the courts, given the high public and media interest in the case and space limitations in courtrooms imposed by COVID-19 social distancing.”

Shannon Brault writes for the Pioneer Press: ”The St. Paul City Council appears poised to approve an ordinance on Wednesday that would permit day shelters for the homeless throughout the city. If approved, satellite centers for the homeless would be allowed within relatively high-intensity zoning areas such as business districts, mixed-use ‘traditional neighborhood’ districts and some industrial districts. Day centers smaller than 7,000 square feet could open without conditional use permits. Larger day shelters such as Freedom House on West Seventh Street, which spans about 17,000 square feet, would require a permit in many business or mixed-use zones.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Rochelle Olson and Ben Goessling report: A former girlfriend of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook alleged Tuesday he physically abused her, causing a concussion and holding her hostage in his Inver Grove Heights home a year ago, according to a Dakota County District Court lawsuit. … [Cook’s attorney, David] Valentini responded to the lawsuit by saying that Trimble broke into Cook’s house, assaulted him and two houseguests and is now trying to ‘extort him for millions of dollars.'”

Callan Gray of KSTP-TV reports: “A recent Minnesota jobs report showed a record number of openings in the second quarter of 2021, as demand for workers outpaced hiring. According to the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), there were 205,714 vacancies by the end of June, which was the highest number in at least 20 years. It’s an increase of 84 percent from Q2 of 2020 and an increase of 40 percent compared to the same timeframe in 2019.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, Peter Passi says, “Two competing proposals for how to distribute Duluth’s tourism taxes were melded into one resolution, offering a partial victory for the authors of both Monday night. The Duluth City Council unanimously passed the resulting resolution, which will direct an additional $70,000 to Duluth’s general fund next year and provide $20,000 in additional support for a skatepark under construction in Gary-New Duluth.”

Janet Moore reports for the Start Tribune: “When the reviews came in regarding the newly resurfaced Midtown Greenway, they weren’t exactly stellar. ‘Joke,’ said one. ‘Botched,’ said another, along with ‘embarrassing,’ ‘crap’ and ‘dangerously bad.’ About half the 5.5-mile nationally-known bike and pedestrian thoroughfare was resurfaced by Minneapolis this summer, using for the first time a technique called ‘microsurfacing.’ It was less expensive than more traditional paving methods. But the long-planned $500,000 Greenway project has resulted in a pebbly and occasionally fissured surface that’s uneven in spots … .”

For WCCO-TV, John Lauritsen reports, “A farmer in western Minnesota has a YouTube channel that’s approaching 1 million subscribers. Zach Johnson farms near the town of Lowry, but he’s best known for what he posts online. During harvest season, Johnson gravitates towards two things — his crops and his camera. It’s why he’s known as the Millennial Farmer. ‘I’m 37, so I’m an elderly millennial’, Johnson said. Millennial Farmer also happens to be the name of the YouTube channel he started five years ago.”

At MPR, Nicole Mitchell tells us, “Minnesota’s recent warmer trend is in for big changes as a potent storm is moving rain, snow and much colder air toward the state.… Places seeing more rain can expect about one-half to 1 inch of rain. Where it’s cold enough for more of the precipitation to fall as snow, many areas across northern Minnesota from about Fergus Falls to near Duluth and north can expect at least an inch of snow.”