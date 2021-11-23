Minneapolis council seat to be decided by 22 challenged ballots

For the Star Tribune, Alex Chhith and Liz Navratil report, “Following a recount Monday, 22 ballots challenged by two candidates vying for Minneapolis’ Ward 2 will determine the winner. Democratic Socialist candidate Robin Wonsley Worlobah led by 14 votes, a smaller margin than the first count, over DFL candidate Yusra Arab, after the recount. The challenged ballots, however, were not included in that total, according to a news release from the city. …The current City Council, which serves as the canvassing board that certifies the city’s elections results, will have the final say on whether each challenged ballot should ultimately be included in the tallies.”

A trio of reporters from the AP report: “The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday. Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there was no evidence the bloodshed Sunday was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., knew anyone in the parade. … Police said they were drawing up five charges of intentional homicide against Brooks.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Zoë Jackson writes: “Members of the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board walked out of a special meeting Monday night when tearful students and raucous activists confronted them about what they describe as a racist culture within the school district. … District Superintendent Teri Staloch announced that the student seen in the video is no longer enrolled in the district. … The board members walked out when Twin Cities activist Lavish Mack, who was not on the list of speakers, interrupted the meeting, yelled and used profanities. He and other activists held up a stack of 100 student experiences they are collecting from current and former Prior Lake students.”

Dana Ferguson writes for the Forum News Service: “The Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday laid the groundwork to grant the commutation of the sentence of a 35-year-old Burnsville woman who drowned her newborn baby in a bathtub and threw away the body in a shoebox. Samantha Heiges was 19 in 2005 and involved in an abusive relationship when she gave birth to a baby in an apartment bathtub. …Heiges said her boyfriend threatened to kill her and the baby if Heiges didn’t end the baby’s life herself.”

This from WCCO-TV, “After decades in business, an Uptown Minneapolis staple is closing. Kitchen Window has been selling kitchen and houseware products in Calhoun Square for 35 years, as well as providing cooking lessons in its two teaching kitchens. Doug Huemoeller, who co-owns the business with Kia Huemoeller, announced the closure Monday, citing ‘personal and internal’ reasons.”

FOX 9 reports: “After a ‘handful’ of recent incidents, the sheriff in Benton County, Minnesota is warning residents that it’s a bad idea to fire a warning shot. In a message posted to Facebook on Monday, Sheriff Troy Heck says deputies have responded to several incidents recently where homeowners have fired warning shots when they suspected a prowler was on their property, including an incident just this past weekend. The sheriff says not only is firing warning shots potentially dangerous, but it is also illegal.”

Says Ally Mauch for People, “Michelle Young is feeling good about the choices she made on The Bachelorette. The school teacher’s season of the dating series is currently airing on ABC, so while she can’t reveal her final pick just yet, she recently teased that she’s ‘very happy with the experience’ of being on the show.… Ahead of Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette, there are eight remaining suitors left for Young — Martin, Rick, Olu, Brandon, Rodney, Joe, Clayton and Nayte. They have been filming in Young’s home state of Minnesota, which she said helps show ‘different sides’ of her.”