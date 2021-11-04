Minneapolis Council to be most diverse in city’s history

Hibah Ansari writes in the Sahan Journal: “In the first Minneapolis City Council election since the murder of George Floyd last year, new candidates won seven races. The 13-member council, the most diverse in the city’s history, will immediately confront crucial questions about public safety, rent stabilization and government structure. Among the new faces are Elliott Payne in Ward 1, Robin Wonsley Worlobah in Ward 2, Michael Rainville in Ward 3, LaTrisha Vetaw in Ward 4, Jason Chavez in Ward 9, Aisha Chughtai in Ward 10 and Emily Koski in Ward 11. Wonsley Worlobah’s win as a Black Democratic Socialist, as well as victories from Payne and Chughtai in Ward 10 marks the most diverse council in Minneapolis history and one with a majority of people of color. Eight out of 13 members are people of color and six of them are Black.”

Dan Gunderson reports for MPR: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting the first suspected case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer along the state’s western border. Acting wildlife research manager Seth Goreham said the suspected case was found after a hunter paid for a test on the deer killed along the Red River near Climax during a recent youth hunting season. … Results from a second test to confirm the case are expected by next week, but Goreham said the preliminary test results strongly indicate a CWD infection.”

KARE 11’s Diane Sandberg reports: “Following an endorsement from the CDC, the state of Minnesota will begin vaccinating younger children against COVID this week. On Wednesday afternoon, Governor briefed the media on the state’s plan to vaccinate younger Minnesotans against COVID. … To help families find a site for a vaccine and to answer any questions or concerns, Gov. Tim Walz announced early Tuesday the launch of a new website with information about the Pfizer COVID vaccine for teens and kids. Doses are scheduled to arrive in Minnesota in waves this week, with many providers receiving vaccines by this weekend, according to information from the governor’s office.”

An AP story says, “Activists vowed Wednesday to keep fighting for substantial changes to the Minneapolis Police Department, despite the defeat of a ballot initiative that would have replaced it with a reimagined public safety unit …. Some supporters of the ballot item insisted it wasn’t a total defeat and that their efforts had spurred nationwide consideration of policing reforms. ‘Minneapolis has been the catalyst for that conversation and it is one the nation should not walk back on,’ said Minister JaNaé Bates of the Yes 4 Mpls campaign, the driving force behind the amendment.”

Shannon Brault writes for the Pioneer Press: “The St. Paul City Council voted 7-0 on Wednesday to create stricter tobacco selling requirements for businesses. The ordinance will set a new minimum price of $10 per pack of smokes, create separate licenses for everyday tobacco vendors and specialty shops, halt the use of coupons and discounts on tobacco products, ban tobacco from being sold in liquor stores, limit available tobacco licenses and create a minimum distance requirement between businesses that are licensed to sell tobacco.”

Chao Xiong writes in the Star Tribune: “Attorneys for the former Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright can call a witness at trial to testify about behavioral errors, a judge ruled. Defense attorneys Earl Gray and Paul Engh have said they plan to call forensic and police psychologist Laurence Miller, to discuss ‘slip and capture errors,’ which they believe caused Potter to mistakenly fire her handgun at Wright instead of her Taser. … Prosecutors had filed a motion to exclude or limit Miller’s testimony…. However, Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu, who is presiding over the case, issued an order earlier this week denying the prosecution’s request.”

Bob Shaw writes in the Pioneer Press: “The Purple Line appears to have hit a speed bump — a group of local officials, one city and residents fighting against the east metro bus rapid transit project. ‘It’s not faster, it’s not cheaper, and it makes no sense for ridership,’ said Gretchen Artig-Swomley, mayor of Gem Lake, which passed a resolution opposing the $475 million project. … The Purple Line — formerly the Rush Line — would connect St. Paul and White Bear Lake. It would run 89 buses a day, arriving at stops every 15 minutes along the 15-mile route.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Hunter Woodall writes: “U.S. Magistrate Judge Kate M. Menendez took questions from U.S. senators Wednesday, marking a major step in the confirmation process as Democrats try to fill a federal court vacancy for Minnesota. Menendez was among a group of nominees who appeared before the Senate’s Judiciary committee as Republicans and Democrats reviewed some of Democratic President Joe Biden’s court picks during the first year of his presidency. … Menendez began serving in her magistrate role in 2016, following years of working as an assistant federal public defender.”

For The Takeout, Dennis Lee reports, “Okay, get your arguin’ pants on, everybody, because we’ve got a Thanksgiving map for you. This one features America’s favorite Thanksgiving sides by state. It’s provided by Zippia, a career resource site which used Google Trends to determine each state’s most-searched side. … Other states chose more non-traditional sides: for example, Alaska’s pick of stuffed mushrooms, Delaware’s choice of mashed cauliflower potatoes, Kentucky’s and Tennessee’s hashbrown casserole, and Minnesota and Missouri’s pick of a charcuterie tray. The charcuterie tray is interesting. My guess is that it’s not actually a Thanksgiving side; it’s just that these two states must be disproportionately searching for charcuterie ideas for holiday party entertaining purposes.”