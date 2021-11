Minneapolis election sees record number of early voters

KSTP-TV’s Ben Henry reports: “A record number of Minneapolis residents have voted early in one of the city’s most significant elections. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the night before Election Day, a total of 28,831 people had voted in Minneapolis — that’s 11.3% of the city’s voting population. … Many more people will head to their polling location on Tuesday. Click here to find your polling place. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. People who have already filled out a ballot and need to drop them off must do so by 3 p.m.”

Ava Kian writes in the Pioneer Press: “Minneapolis police responded to six carjackings within two hours Monday night in South Minneapolis. Early investigation indicates that the victims were held at gunpoint in several incidents, and that their vehicles were stolen at gunpoint. Several of the carjackings involved four suspects in a black SUV. … Police said there were no immediate arrests, and investigators were looking into possible links between the incidents. … So far, in 2021, there have been 457 carjackings in the city, averaging about 1.5 per day, police spokesman Garrett Parten said.”

Steve Karnowski of the AP writes, “News organizations made a fresh plea Monday to the judge overseeing the case of a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright, asking her to allow live video coverage of the trial because of the continuing threat of COVID-19 and the strong public interest. Judge Regina Chu ruled in August that there will be no recording or livestreaming of Kim Potter’s trial, which is due to start Nov. 30. … And she noted that the defendant had objected. Chu said the ‘extraordinary circumstances’ that led a different judge to allow live audiovisual coverage of the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd no longer applied.”

Joey Peters of the Sahan Journal, “People of color are more likely to say they experience discrimination in Minnesota than they do nationwide, according to a new survey released Thursday. Black, Latino and Indigenous communities across the state all reported higher rates of personal experiences of discrimination in employment, housing and police relations than their counterparts did in similar nationwide surveys. Asian Minnesotans also reported higher rates of experiencing discrimination in all of those areas except housing. Minnesotans of color are also more likely to believe that discrimination exists.”

Briana Bierschbach writes in the Star Tribune: “Gov. Tim Walz on Monday appointed Lauren Bennett McGinty as the new director of Explore Minnesota Tourism. She takes over the role as the industry continues to rebound from the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bennett McGinty replaces former director John Edman, who retired in June after holding the job for more than two decades under four governors.”