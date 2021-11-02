Minneapolis election sees record number of early voters

KSTP-TV’s Ben Henry reports: “A record number of Minneapolis residents have voted early in one of the city’s most significant elections. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the night before Election Day, a total of 28,831 people had voted in Minneapolis — that’s 11.3% of the city’s voting population. … Many more people will head to their polling location on Tuesday. Click here to find your polling place. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. People who have already filled out a ballot and need to drop them off must do so by 3 p.m.”
Ava Kian writes in the Pioneer Press: “Minneapolis police responded to six carjackings within two hours Monday night in South Minneapolis. Early investigation indicates that the victims were held at gunpoint in several incidents, and that their vehicles were stolen at gunpoint. Several of the carjackings involved four suspects in a black SUV. … Police said there were no immediate arrests, and investigators were looking into possible links between the incidents. … So far, in 2021, there have been 457 carjackings in the city, averaging about 1.5 per day, police spokesman Garrett Parten said.”
Steve Karnowski of the AP writes, “News organizations made a fresh plea Monday to the judge overseeing the case of a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright, asking her to allow live video coverage of the trial because of the continuing threat of COVID-19 and the strong public interest. Judge Regina Chu ruled in August that there will be no recording or livestreaming of Kim Potter’s trial, which is due to start Nov. 30. … And she noted that the defendant had objected. Chu said the ‘extraordinary circumstances’ that led a different judge to allow live audiovisual coverage of the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd no longer applied.”
Joey Peters of the Sahan Journal, “People of color are more likely to say they experience discrimination in Minnesota than they do nationwide, according to a new survey released Thursday. Black, Latino and Indigenous communities across the state all reported higher rates of personal experiences of discrimination in employment, housing and police relations than their counterparts did in similar nationwide surveys. Asian Minnesotans also reported higher rates of experiencing discrimination in all of those areas except housing. Minnesotans of color are also more likely to believe that discrimination exists.”
Briana Bierschbach writes in the Star Tribune: “Gov. Tim Walz on Monday appointed Lauren Bennett McGinty as the new director of Explore Minnesota Tourism. She takes over the role as the industry continues to rebound from the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bennett McGinty replaces former director John Edman, who retired in June after holding the job for more than two decades under four governors.”
A KSTP-TV story says, “Police have arrested an 18-year-old who is already charged in the death of a 12-year-old in Minneapolis two months ago. Minneapolis Police said Monday that Jeremiah Marquise Grady was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail. He’s charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of London Michael Bean and the attempted murder of a second juvenile. Police had sought public help in locating Grady back in September.”
This from WCCO-TV, “A Minneapolis teacher is on leave after district officials say they used a racial slur last week while reading what students had written on school property. … The incident happened after a group of eighth graders defaced school property with a slur and the teacher read the slur out loud while reading students’ text about the vandalism. ‘Sharing that use of the word was unacceptable,’ the spokesperson said. ‘The teacher is on leave.’ No other information was released by the district.”
The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta writes, “For the third month in a row, single-family home building in the Twin Cities didn’t keep pace with last year, but rental construction is rebounding. Builders throughout the Twin Cities metro were issued 594 permits for new single-family houses in October, a 5% decline from the same month last year. Multi-family developers, however, pulled enough permits to build 1,178 units, a 90% increase from October last year.”
Dave Orrick writes in the Pioneer Press: “A Minnesota government employee has filed a formal complaint against the state over being forced to identify as male or female. The 39-year-old information technology specialist goes by the gender-neutral ‘they,’ an increasingly visible practice to which employers are still adjusting. What Kristin Brietzke wants is a third option beyond ‘female’ or ‘male’: ‘X’ — which became available on Minnesota driver’s licenses beginning in 2018.”
Scott Bauer, Michael Tarm and Amy Forliti write for the AP: “The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse headed toward opening statements on Tuesday after a jury was seated in just a day despite the polarizing nature of the case. About a dozen prospective jurors were dismissed Monday after they expressed strong opinions about the case or worried that they couldn’t be fair. Others worried about their personal safety — “No one wants to be sitting in this chair,” one woman said — but the 20-member panel was finally set by early evening.”
Neal St. Anthony writes in the Star Tribune: “Dick Youngblood was known for his folksy writing style, fascination with entrepreneurs and for treating new colleagues to a ‘Jucy Lucy’ cheeseburger. Youngblood, a longtime business columnist and editor for the Star Tribune, wrote up to three columns weekly from 1983 until his retirement in 1998. He wrote a weekly freelance column until 2011. He relished the hustle of the newsroom. Depending upon his stress level and proximity to deadline, he could range from ‘endearing to irascible,’ said his son. … Youngblood died Oct. 23. He was 85.”