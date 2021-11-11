Minneapolis high school principals sign statement of concern about violent crime in the city

Principals concerned. WCCO reports: “Several Minneapolis high schools posted a statement on social media Thursday addressing what they call ‘increased levels of violent crime’ in the city. … The statement was posted on Facebook pages for Edison, Washburn, North, FAIR School Downtown, Patrick Henry and Roosevelt and signed ‘Your Minneapolis Public High School Principals.’ … ‘In recent days, many of us have seen even more violent incidents that are directly impacting our students; especially when school is letting out,’ the statement reads. … It asks students and staff to ‘continue to be vigilant, stay together, and avoid lingering.’”

Meeting ratepayers halfway. The Star Tribune’s Jana Hollingsworth reports: “Minnesota Power Wednesday proposed a reduced interim rate increase to its residential customers, following last week’s filing with state regulators. … On Nov. 1, the Duluth-based utility proposed to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) an electricity rate increase of 17.58%, or $108 million. The company requested an interim rate increase of 14.2% for all customers, which would take effect in January and would remain until the PUC, which must approve any increase, makes a decision. … The new proposed interim increase is 7.1%. The average residential customers would in January see a monthly increase of $5.89.”

Q&A with LaTrisha Vetaw. The Spokesman-Recorder’s RB King reports: “The Minneapolis City Council will have a majority of BIPOC members starting when the newly elected members take their seats in January. Over the next few weeks the MSR will give our readers an opportunity to get to know them and their thoughts on the pressing issues in the city, especially as these relate to Communities of Color. … This week we begin with the representatives of Minneapolis’ predominantly Black North Side, starting with LaTrisha Vetaw.”

New school board members in the suburbs. For Sahan Journal, Becky Z. Dernbach reports: “Burnsville schools have changed a lot since Suad Said graduated in 2005. … The local Somali community was much smaller when she attended schools. She had only a few teachers and counselors who understood the demands of her home life, helping take care of her family and translate for her parents. … Now, the district sends parents information translated into Somali. Her children learn about Somali culture in school. … And this fall, Suad, who goes by Sue, became the first Somali American school-board member elected in the Burnsville–Eagan–Savage district. … Voters in Rosemount–Apple Valley–Eagan and St. Louis Park also elected their first Somali school board members this fall.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Congratulations: “Downtown St. Paul’s Minnesota Museum of American Art names new executive director” [Pioneer Press]

Well done: “Whalen signs highest class in Gophers’ history, top-10 with 4 local players” [Fox9]

Worth a visit: Exploring Minnesota’s ‘Singing Beach’ [Fox9]

Cheers: “After 35 years, St. Paul’s Summit Brewing is still going strong” [Star Tribune]