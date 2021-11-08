Minnesota adds 305 streams and lakes to ‘impaired waters’ list

Going in the wrong direction. KSTP reports: “Monday, 305 bodies of water were added to the proposed 2022 ‘impaired waters’ list, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). … According to the MPCA, the 305 added streams and lakes brought the total number to 2,904 on the list. … Notable waters on the upcoming 2022 list include: the Root River in southeastern Minnesota, the Vermillion River in Dakota County, Lake Osakis in north-central Minnesota, Norway Lake in Kandiyohi County, Lake Phalen in Ramsey County, and the St. Louis River. … The MPCA reported unhealthy conditions for fish and bugs remained the most common impairment, resulting from poor habitats and conditions that typically stress aquatic life.”

Welcome back, Canadians! WCCO reports: “ For the first time in more than 600 days, many foreign citizens can now travel to the United States, if they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and recently tested negative. … This includes non-U.S. citizens flying in from Mexico, Canada and most of Europe. … Lifting of the travel restrictions means that vaccinated Canadians can once again drive across the U.S. border to Minnesota to shop or visit family and friends.”

…and others, too. KMSP’s Courtney Godfrey reports: “After 20 long months, the U.S. will re-open to international travelers Monday. Non-U.S. citizens will be allowed to come to America for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as long as they show proof of vaccination. … While global tourists will start hopping on U.S. flights Monday, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport says they don’t expect to notice a significant increase in travelers for several months. … Patrick Hogan with the Metropolitan Airports Commission said in an email Sunday that until airlines resume flights suspended during the pandemic, the increase in travelers won’t be noticeable. … Kyle Potter of Minnesota based travel site Thrifty Traveler says if you’re traveling internationally in the coming weeks, expect delays going through U.S. Customs and Border Protection.”

I-94 construction nearing an end. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Motorists in the northwest metro have endured two years of construction on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Rogers, and the end is in sight. … Drive reader Dianna and her husband frequently use the freeway while commuting between Maple Grove and Otsego. She said most motorists ignore the speed limit. That was especially true over the summer and fall when construction was in full swing and cones, barrels and lane shifts made driving difficult. … MnDOT data show there have been 706 crashes on the 11-mile stretch since the project began in 2019. There has been one fatal crash and three resulting in a serious injury.”

In other news…

