New York Times report details changes at North High after district redesign plan

Over the weekend, the New York Times published a long article about Minneapolis Public Schools district redesign plan, focusing on white students in south Minneapolis being zoned to attend North High. The article looks at issues of segregation, gentrification and school choice in Minnesota. One stat from the story: as a result of the changes, North High went from 98 percent students of color to 93.

President Joe Biden is visiting Rosemount on Tuesday to tout the recently passed infrastructure bill.

Approximately 30% of fully vaccinated Minnesota adults have gotten booster shots. A study of long-haul COVID at Mayo Clinic identified more women experiencing the disease than men.

The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder has another of its Q&As with newly elected and re-elected Minneapolis City Council members. This one’s with Ward 6’s Jamal Osman.

Article continues after advertisement

Parents in Hastings attacked a school board member for having a trans child, CNN reports. She was not re-elected and her family is leaving town.

An Austin man was killed in Ethiopia while caring for his father there.

A school bus driver pleaded guilty to killing a woman in Brooklyn Center after hitting her with his bus last year. A woman who was shot in Brooklyn Center on November 11 was identified as Gabrielle Agnes, a 23-year-old from Duluth.

Paddlefish and sturgeon were returning to Minnesota rivers following the removal of dams.

Racket took a look at national restaurant chains that have only one Minnesota outpost.