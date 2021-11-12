Outrage grows over over racist video targeting Prior Lake student

At MPR, Tim Nelson, Elizabeth Shockman and Matt Sepic report, “Students at Prior Lake High School were sent home early Thursday as outrage grew over a student video posted online that targeted a 14-year-old Black classmate with racist invective and anger and urged her to kill herself. One girl is seen in the video. Another is off camera. Both use racial slurs. An investigation is underway and police are working with the school district and the Scott County Attorney’s Office, Rodney Seurer, the police chief in Savage, told reporters Thursday afternoon. … Officials said they were limited in what they could disclose about the girls in the video. Seurer described the video as ‘horrific, hateful, racist’ and said authorities were getting the word out that ‘there’s consequences for making bad choices.’”

The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar writes, “Minimum wage increases being rolled out in Minneapolis and St. Paul led to a decline in restaurant jobs before the pandemic, a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis found. In 2018 and 2019, most low-wage sectors in the cities didn’t see a statistically significant change in employment or hours worked because of the minimum wage increases, the bank’s research said. But a subset of one category — restaurant workers — saw a larger impact because they were making less to begin with, said Anusha Nath, a Minneapolis Fed researcher who conducted the study along with University of Minnesota professors Loukas Karabarbounis and Jeremy Lise.”

This from Nicole Mitchell at MPR, “Although our multiday storm finally wraps up by late Friday, the chances for snow do not end. Already Saturday, another disturbance brings a renewed likelihood of snow across the state. That system moves quickly west to east from Saturday morning through Sunday morning, with most of the state forecast to see less than 2 inches of snow. Winds also stay relatively light, so blowing snow is not expected to be a concern. For the Twin Cities, it currently looks like totals should be from about one-half to 1 inch of snow.”

Rob Olson reports for FOX 9: “State and federal lawmakers in Minnesota marked Veterans Day on Thursday by urging the passage of legislation to bring more Vet Centers to Minnesota. Speaking from the St. Paul Vet Center, Rep. Dean Phillips says North Dakota has more of the centers, which provide mental health and other support for veterans, than Minnesota, which is home to only a few facilities. ‘I can tell you that veterans feel very at home at a Vets Center,’ said Veterans Services Commissioner Larry Herke. ‘It’s a different atmosphere than a VA Hospital or a clinic.’”

Kim Hyatt writes for the Star Tribune: A prime piece of real estate off Hwy. 100 in Edina occupied for decades by a Perkins restaurant will be replaced by an $85 million, seven-story apartment complex in 2024. The Edina City Council last week gave final approval to the redevelopment project and a new tax-increment financing (TIF) district to fund the project. The developer, St. Louis Park-based Reuter Walton, had requested $5.1 million in TIF to make the project viable.”

At Bring Me The News, Joe Nelson says, “Minnesota is now experiencing its most dramatic increase in COVID-19 deaths in the five months since the COVID-19 delta variant became the dominant strain in the state. In the latest updates provided by the Minnesota Department of Health, there has been a notable rise in the daily death count so far in November. The state reported 43 deaths each of the past two days, in addition to reporting 20 on Tuesday and 34 on Monday. Last week, the state reported daily death counts of 35, 32, 43, 24 and 25. That’s a total of 299 deaths reported in the first 11 days of November, putting the month on track to be the deadliest month of COVID in Minnesota since January … .”

Also at MPR, this from Tom Crann, “Texas school districts face a Friday deadline to report to the state’s legislature on whether they use hundreds of books that one lawmaker there has deemed problematic. Four of them were written by Macalester College professor Duchess Harris, one includes writing by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and another is by Minneapolis author and poet Junauda Petrus. Texas Republican lawmaker Matt Krause requested the accounting of books that ‘might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress’. He’s running for attorney general in an election that follows successful Republican campaigns in New Jersey and Virginia that focused on the way race is taught in schools.”

Josh Skluzacek reports for KSTP-TV: “A Carver County man has been charged after admitting to fatally shooting a family’s dog with a bow and arrow last month. Thirty-three-year-old Benjamin Lee Schroeder is charged with one count of mistreatment of animals, a felony that can carry a sentence of up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine. On Oct. 12 at about 7:40 p.m., a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer was told that a dog had been shot and killed, a criminal complaint states.”

Val Lick reports for KARE 11: “Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee says she was pepper-sprayed in a racist attack while she was filming “Dancing with the Stars” in Los Angeles. Lee rocketed to fame during the Tokyo Olympics when she brought home three medals, including one gold. The 18-year-old is the first American of Hmong descent to make a U.S. Olympic team. Lee told PopSugar that she and a group of friends, all of Asian descent, were waiting for a ride after a night out in Los Angeles. She said a car drove by and the people inside shouted racist slurs and told the group to ‘go back to where they came from.’”