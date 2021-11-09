Protester films self outside of condo of judge in Kimberly Potter case

Talk about protesting too much. The Star Tribune’s Abby Simons and Paul Walsh report: “Hennepin County District Court’s chief judge said he is confident in security leading up to the upcoming manslaughter trial of ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright, after a man filmed himself at the door of the downtown Minneapolis condominium unit he said belonged to the judge presiding over the case. … Judge Toddrick Barnette issued the statement two days after Cortez Rice livestreamed himself standing outside the door of the unit he claimed belonged to Judge Regina Chu as protesters gathered outside Saturday evening, demanding that Potter’s trial be broadcast. Although Rice deleted the video, it was posted, along with others, by the CrimeWatchMpls Twitter account.”

MPR’s Jon Collins discusses the failure of Minneapolis’ Question 2 on Slate’s What Next podcast. The transcript reads: “Mary Harris: Do you feel like the people opposed to Question 2 were being a little disingenuous in how they talked about it, making it about ‘defund the police’ when it maybe shouldn’t have been? The proposal never talked about defunding the police, but was basically talking about rebranding the police. … [Jon Collins:] A group that opposed the ballot question went to my bosses, not to me, to ask to adjust a story. The language in the story said that, regarding that a claim they were making—that the police department would be disbanded after 30 days—nothing in my reporting confirmed that. It was just like a talking point that they wanted to push, and I felt they were misleading in this and I wasn’t going to repeat their claims for them. But they pushed back really hard on it. … I think that’s an example of how the opponents to this mischaracterized it as abolishing the police or defunding the police. It wouldn’t have even done that. But Jacob Frey’s campaign even referred to his mayoral challengers as the ‘Defund and Abolish Coalition,’ even though neither one of them had explicitly said those sorts of things.”

Crime spree in Woodbury. WCCO reports: “Authorities in Woodbury say there were two vehicle thefts, an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery in the area in less than an hour Monday night. … The Woodbury Department of Public Safety said all four crimes happened between 8:15 and 9 p.m. … A blue Jaguar with plates reading FCA869 was taken from a Target by suspects with guns, the department said. A Honda Accord, plates reading GEC302, was taken from a Holiday gas station while the owner was inside. The Jaguar was found overnight, but the Honda is still missing. … At Chick-Fil-A, police said, armed suspects stole a person’s phone and purse. Hy-Vee in Oakdale was the site of the attempted armed robbery.”

Minnesotans in the international spotlight. KARE and the AP report: “The United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland will welcome a delegation from Minnesota Tuesday, which will present a panel discussion on the Enbridge Line 3 tar sands oil pipeline. … ‘Indigenous Led Resistance on Minnesota’s Line 3 Pipeline’ is the event’s title, and it is hosted by Minnesotans Against Line 3. … Participants include Ashley Fairbanks with Honor the Earth from the White Earth Nation, Minnesota State Representative Frank Hornstein, Julia Nerbonne, the Executive Director of Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light, Sha Merirei Ongelungel the media coordinator for the Indian Environmental Network, Roopali Phadke, a Macalester Professor, Ellen Anderson with the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MECA), Frank Bibeau a White Earth Nation Attorney, and Ron Turney, with the White Earth Nation who will be appearing virtually.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Monique Baugh case: “Fridley woman sentenced to life in prison in death of Minneapolis realtor” [KSTP]

Now that is cold: “Lydia Liza voices frustration at Netflix ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ that sounds a lot like her 2016 rewrite” [Current]

Just in time for the holidays: “It Seems Tattersall is Making ‘Arby’s Vodka’” [Racket]

And the perfect thing to wrap it in: “Hormel unveils bacon-scented wrapping paper” [Star Tribune]

The legend lives on: “Detroit church to hold annual observance of Fitzgerald shipwreck” [MPR]