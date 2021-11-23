Republican leader revives hope of special session with willingness to delay confirmation debate

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller announced the Republican caucus is willing to drop its threat to not confirm Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm in order to take up pandemic worker pay, drought relief and emergency nursing home assistance in a special session of the Legislature.

Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services said it lost $57.7 million between July and September. It said staffing costs and other impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic were to blame for the loss. Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Schools are switching to distance learning starting Wednesday and going through December 6, due to rising COVID-19 case counts. Here’s some COVID-19 holiday safety advice.

Minneapolis police warned of an increase in aggravated robberies in the city’s Fifth Precinct, especially the Lowry Hill East and Whittier neighborhoods.

A farmer from North Dakota was detained in Ukraine in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate a Ukrainian agriculture official, reports AgWeek.

Article continues after advertisement

The anti-smoking group ClearWay Minnesota is shutting down.

Billy’s on Grand in St. Paul is asking the City Council to approve a 2 a.m. closing time.

Racket has some locally brewed, non-alcoholic beer recommendations. Tattersall’s River Falls, Wisconsin distillery opens next week.

Not too early to get your 2022 Minnesota State Fair tickets.

Check out these turkeys.