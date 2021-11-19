Rittenhouse found not guilty

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two men and injured a third at a Wisconsin protest last summer, was acquitted of homicide and other charges by a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Also in Wisconsin, Republicans were trying to take control of the administration of state elections and recommending criminal charges against members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission over instructions given to municipal clerks during the 2020 election.

More than 1,400 Minnesotans are in the hospital due to COVID-19. The strain on hospitals is affecting care for other, non-COVID-19 issues, like heart attacks and strokes.

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender, who did not seek re-election this year, gave an exit interview to Southwest Voices. Here’s part of her answer about the “strong mayor” amendment:

To realize the promises of accountability people have to hold elected leaders accountable, and in our old system, the mayor is fully in charge of MPD. I don’t remember confusion about that, in my first term, when Betsy Hodges was Mayor, somehow this past term there’s been all this confusion about that.

The U.S. House passed the Build Back Better Act, Democrats’ major social and environmental policy bill. It’s headed to the Senate.

Hastings’ Regina Hospital, operated by Allina, will no longer provide labor and delivery services.

The pregnant woman whose body was found in a burning trailer in Minneapolis was identified as Annysa Marie Zierhut.

The Guthrie apologized to its audience for how it handled the ranting woman at the opening of “A Christmas Carol” last week, while the Star Tribune’s editorial board wagged a finger. Meanwhile (or should I say “qaH, jIH, quv,”), St. Paul’s Mounds Theatre is staging “It’s A Wonderful Life” in Klingon.

You may have seen the news that “I’m just a bill” Schoolhouse Rock songwriter Dave Frishberg died this week — but did you know he was from St. Paul?