St. Paul firefighter’s death from cancer ruled work-related, a first for Minnesota

Rule change. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “St. Paul Fire Capt. Mike Paidar loved helping people and his family is hoping a new determination about his death will allow that legacy to live on. … Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington recently concluded Paidar’s death from cancer was linked to his work and therefore occurred in the line of duty, making his family eligible for public safety officer death benefits. … The designation for Paidar, who was 53, is a historical first for the state, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 21. The St. Paul union’s president said it’s important because studies have found that firefighters are at greater risk of cancer due to carcinogens they are exposed to in their work. ”

A report from the GOP governor’s forum in Mankato. The Mankato Free Press’ Trey Mewes reports: “Guns, public safety and the COVID-19 pandemic dominated the list of concerns GOP candidates for governor addressed Wednesday at Minnesota State University. … Five of the six major candidates running for the GOP endorsement — former state Sen. Scott Jensen, former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, dermatologist Neil Shah and business owner Mike Marti — shared thoughts, laid blame and called for Tim Walz to be a one-term governor at the forum, put on by Minnesota State University’s College Republicans.”

A real legal pillow fight. At Yahoo! News, Jacob Shamsian reports: “[I]f Dominion [Voting Systems] wins its defamation lawsuit against Lindell’s company, will it end up owning MyPillow? … Bankruptcy-law experts said it was possible. If MyPillow loses, Dominion will have two opportunities to add a pillow company to its portfolio: seizing its assets or winning a bankruptcy auction.”

We’ve got a shot. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “Minnesota hunters have seen two firearms deer seasons and nearly three years without a hunting-related firearms death, the longest stretch since the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources started keeping track in 1947. … With nearly a half-million hunters potentially afield with the 2021 firearms deer season set to start Nov. 6 across the state, DNR officials hope the string of safer seasons continues.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Congrats: “Twin Cities PBS Hires New Chief Technology Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, Newly created Executive Producer & Managing Director” [Twin Cities PBS]

Well, ok: “Minneapolis police release new detail about latest homicide because of ‘widespread rumors’ and ‘inaccurate information’” [Star Tribune]

Final grade: “MnDOT wrapping up 2021 road construction season” [KARE]