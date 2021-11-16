Twin Cities home prices up over last year, but volume of sales down

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Twin Cities home prices were up, and homes spent less time on the market compared to October last year, but fewer houses were bought and sold overall, according to the Minneapolis Area Realtors and the Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta.

MPR’s Dan Kraker caught up with some Minnesotans who attended the climate summit in Glasgow. “This strong and growing movement of people of all ages, but particularly youth, in countries all over the world, really coalesced in Glasgow in a really powerful way,” said state Rep. Frank Hornstein.

Minneapolis could be on the hook for more than $100 million in legal settlement payments in 2020, largely due to police misconduct cases, according to an actuarial report dug up by the Minnesota Reformer’s Deena Winter.

General Mills went from 20 missed ingredient shipments per month prior to the pandemic to 500 missed shipments per month, reports Brooks Johnson in the Star Tribune. Also in food news, Bloomington-based Sabrosura Foods is acquiring Memphis’ Pancho’s Mexican Foods Inc., increasing the company’s queso portfolio, according to the Business Journal.

Fox9 has a story about the south Minneapolis neighborhood destroyed by the construction of I-35W.

Former Sen. Al Franken appeared on CBS Mornings on Tuesday to talk about his comedy tour.

Russia blew up a satellite in orbit, forcing crew aboard the International Space Station to take shelter out of debris concerns, and BringMeTheNews found the Minnesota angle.

A Hopkins psychic was charged with swindling two vulnerable adults out of more than $130,000, including thousands of dollars for candles. Edina police warned residents about an increase in car thefts. A woman in South Minneapolis’ Kingfield neighborhood averted a carjacking by locking her doors and blaring her horn. Anoka banned public chalking.



Rochester gamer Randy Fitzgerald helped develop an accessible button layout for “Call of Duty” in 2007. The most recent release of the game is the first to credit him by name.

There’s an E. coli outbreak associated with organic baby spinach sold under the Josie’s Organics and Fresh Thyme brands.

This story’s for the birds.