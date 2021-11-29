Twin Cities suburbs see separate police shootings hours apart

FOX 9 reports: “A man has died after being shot by police officers Sunday night at a Mounds View, Minnesota liquor store. According to a release from Mounds View Police Chief Nate Harder, the man was shot after reports of shots fired and an armed robbery along the 2500 block of County Road I in Mounds View. … The man was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died. …The shooting marked the second time in a matter of hours that officer fired shots during emergency responses in the Twin Cities. In the first incident, Forest Lake police officers fired shots at a man, who they say had a weapon, during a police chase.”
In the Washington Post, Bryan Pietsch and Annabelle Timsit report: “The omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Canada, the country’s health minister said Sunday, marking the first identification of the variant in North America as cases continue to emerge around the globe. Two cases in Ontario were confirmed as the omicron variant, which has been called a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said.”
Also in the Star Tribune, this from Janet Moore, “It’s been 17 years since the Blue Line began service in the Twin Cities, and the system’s aging light-rail trains are in need of an overhaul. But a disagreement has surfaced between Metro Transit, which operates the Green and Blue lines, and unionized workers who say they’re being denied the chance to work on the rust-plagued vehicles. The work, they contend, should stay in Minnesota. Instead, transit officials appear poised to award a $7.7 million contract to a Florida company that will ship the cars by rail from the Twin Cities to Louisiana, where rust mitigation and other improvements will take place. The contract could total $12 million, to be funded by federal and local sources.”
An ESPN story says, “Center fielder Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a seven-year, $100 million contract extension, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Sunday. Buxton received a full no-trade clause in the deal and will be paid $500,000 every time he reaches 502, 533, 567, 600 and 625 plate appearances, the sources said.”
A Yahoo! News story by Katie Balevic says, “While addressing issues with the economy and touting the Build Back Better Act, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said recruiting kids into the workforce will combat shortages. ‘We’ve got workforce issues, and that’s why this Build Back Better Act is so important,’ Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, said on ABC News’ This Week. ‘We need people, we need kids to go into jobs that we have shortages. We don’t have a shortage of marketing degrees, we have a shortage of health care workers. We have a shortage of plumbers, electricians, construction workers, and this bill puts us on the right path,’ Klobuchar said.”
Says Dan Kraker for MPR, “For the first time, the Superior National Forest has a full-time tribal liaison. Juan Martinez coordinates communication between the national forest and the three Ojibwe bands in northeastern Minnesota — the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The bands occupied the nearly 4 million acres that now make up the Superior National Forest long before the federal government acquired it, and they maintain rights to hunt, fish, gather and practice their spiritual traditions on the land under an 1854 treaty signed with the federal government.”
In the Star Tribune, Kim Hyatt says, “A private search firm says that it believes the remains of a missing 33-year-old mother of four were found Saturday in Pine County near the site she was last seen two months ago. Lead agencies involved in the case, sheriff’s offices in Pine County and Burnett County, Wis., have not officially announced that the remains are believed to be Ashley Miller Carlson, who is from Grantsburg, Wis. … Carlson was last seen Sept. 23 in Lena Lake, a small community in the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe reservation about 25 mile east of Hinckley.”
A Martin Pengelly story at The Guardian says, “The House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, said on Saturday he had ‘reached out’ to Democrats over Islamophobic comments made by one of his party, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, about the Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar. Boebert apologised for the remarks, in which she likened one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress to a suicide bomber, on Friday, saying she wanted to meet Omar in person. Omar responded by condemning the remarks and calling for action from party leaders. In a statement to CNN, McCarthy said: ‘I spoke with Leader [Steny] Hoyer today to help facilitate that meeting so that Congress can get back to talking to each other and working on the challenges facing the American people.’ McCarthy did not condemn Boebert’s remarks.”
FOX 9’s Jeff Wald reports: “Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is fresh off winning an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, and she had some exciting news to share at the end of the Lynx’s WNBA season. She’s going to be a mother for the first time. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Collier announced she’s expecting a baby girl with her fiancé, Alex Bazzell. … Collier was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft out of UConn. She’s a two-time WNBA All-Star, and was the 2019 Rookie of the Year. In her third professional season, Collier averaged 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in a league-most 34.6 minutes per game.”