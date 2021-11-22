Walz activating national guard to help staff long-term care facilities

Gov. Tim Walz announced he’s sending 400 members of the Minnesota National Guard to form skilled-nursing “response teams” to help out in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities that are short-staffed amid the current wave of coronavirus infections, reports Fox 9.

Sahan Journal has a deep dive on the labor shortage in the health care field. Here’s Hennepin Healthcare talent acquisition director Tony Campisi:

It feels worse now than it did during the height of the pandemic. I’ve been in this space for 25 years. I’ve weathered Y2K, the last recession, and this period of time we’re going through right now, I’m worried.

The poet Robert Bly has died.

It’s not clear what the development taking the place of St. Paul’s Hillcrest Golf Course will be called, other than that it will involve the word “Heights.”

Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart won’t seek re-election.

A woman from Fridley who was reported missing last week was found dead in Minneapolis. Someone ripped the security cameras off the Dar Al-Qalam Cultural Center in Northeast Minneapolis. A woman was shot in the parking lot of the Menards in West St. Paul. A hunter in Olmsted County was shot in the leg during a deer drive.

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Prior to Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild players will wear jerseys commemorating Native American Heritage Day. Superior resident John Shuster will lead the U.S. men’s curling team at the Olympics in Beijing next year.

St. Paul musician Dua Saleh talked about their role on Netflix’s “Sex Education.”

It was apple-pressing time at Milk and Honey Ciders.