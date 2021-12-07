Brooklyn Center passes plan to create alternative public safety programs

Peter Cox reports for MPR: “The city of Brooklyn Center is making changes in its approach to public safety in the wake of the killing by a police officer of Daunte Wright. But a compromise preserved more of the police department. The suburb northwest of Minneapolis is establishing several new public safety programs that are aimed at reducing negative interactions with police in the course of low-level traffic stops and to better respond to people in mental health crises. … The new department of community safety and violence prevention includes a unit that would respond to mental health calls, an unarmed traffic enforcement unit and a community programming element aimed at reducing crime.”

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson reports: “No new COVID-19 cases involving the omicron coronavirus variant were reported in Minnesota on Monday, but the dominant delta variant was creating plenty of problems for the state. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota increased to 1,570 on Friday, including 346 people receiving intensive care. The state reported a 98% occupancy rate of adult intensive care beds when including COVID and non-COVID patients, the highest in the pandemic. … Among the 307 COVID-19 patients in the system’s hospitals, 72% are unvaccinated.”

In the Pioneer Press, Nick Ferraro says: “The Minnesota State Fair is reestablishing its own police department, a year after disbanding one and then turning to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement at the Fairgrounds. Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer in a Monday statement announced the Fair’s decision, which follows seven months of the sheriff’s office providing security at the Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights and also leading a multi-agency effort during the Fair. ”

Also in the PiPress, Andy Greder reports: “Minnesota United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been accused of hitting and threatening a 16-year-old boy with a gun in his hometown of Cordoba, Argentina, according to media reports translated from Spanish on Monday. According to La Nacion newspaper, law-enforcement officials were investigating the case that reportedly occurred at a party in one of the city’s neighborhoods Saturday, and prosecutors are asking for information confirming Reynoso’s presence.”

Article continues after advertisement

MPR’s Tim Pugmire says, “The typical way new political districts are drawn every 10 years in Minnesota is that the courts do it. It’s happened that way for decades, mostly because Legislatures and governors haven’t been able to agree on plans and pass them into law. But that doesn’t mean they don’t try, and that’s what’s going on in the Minnesota House now. … Lawmakers are working to pass a redistricting plan by mid-February. If they can’t do it by then, the courts take over the job. … A court-appointed panel of judges is also working separately to come up with new political boundaries to get a jump on the February deadline.”

Says Mark Reilly for The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, “National investors are buying up increasing numbers of single-family homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area and converting them to rentals, a trend that has some officials worried about the potential impact. … Market-wide, investor-owned homes now account for 4% of all single-family homes, up from 2% in 2006, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. … Last quarter, investor buyers spent more than $1 billion to acquire 1,849 homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul market.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “A Minneapolis developer that had drawn criticism from Frogtown advocates over a proposed Lexington Parkway apartment building said the project plan has added deeper affordability, as housing advocates had asked for, but lost its major financing partner last week. It’s unclear if that means the 304-unit Alatus project will fall off the table entirely, but a ‘for sale’ sign remains on the Wilder Foundation’s long-vacant lot at the southwest corner of Lexington Parkway and University Avenue, a major transit corridor, after three years of planning.”

From WCCO-TV: “A Twin Cities native is among the 10 members of NASA’s 2021 astronaut class. Dr. Anil Menon, 45, of Minneapolis, is part of the space agency’s first astronaut class in four years. He and the other nine members were named at an event Monday near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Menon, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, will report to duty in January, beginning two years of training at the Johnson Space Center.”

FOX 9 reports: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified a 55-pound, 14-ounce muskellunge caught last month on Mille Lacs Lake as a new state record for muskie weight. The record-breaking fish was reeled in on November 22 by Nolan Sprengeler who was out with his friends on the northern Minnesota lake for an afternoon of fishing.”