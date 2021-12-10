Carleton, St. Olaf to require COVID-19 vaccine boosters for students and staff

Carleton and St. Olaf colleges announced that staff and students would be required to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn spoke with the members of emergency medical teams deployed by the federal government to help relieve hospital workers at St. Cloud Hospital. Doctors at a hospital in Long Prairie were fighting COVID-19 misinformation among patients. The owner of the Interchange bar in Albert Lea, which opened for indoor dining in December 2020 despite executive orders barring such openings, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $1,000.
A crash involving multiple semi trucks was blocking southbound I-35 near Faribault. Nearly 200 flights had been canceled at MSP as of midday Friday. This is how they clear snow off the runways.
Police reported attempted carjackings at Lunds & Byerlys stores in Edina and St. Louis Park. A juvenile was arrested in Cold Spring in connection with threats against ROCORI High School that were made on social media. A St. Louis County man who had gone missing was found dead in a “hidden room” in his house.
Rev. Joseph Williams, a native of Stillwater, was named auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Minneapolis and St. Paul by Pope Francis.
A new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 is coming to a service called “Gizmoplex” next March.
A loon was trapped on the Crow Wing Chain of Lakes.