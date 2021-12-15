Chauvin pleads guilty in two federal cases

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, pleaded guilty in two federal cases against him, one connected to Floyd’s death and the other to a 2017 incident in which Chauvin held a 14-year-old boy by the neck and beat him with his flashlight. Government prosecutors are recommending a 25-year prison sentence.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced that 54 more Minnesotans had died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic over 10,000. The number of deaths surpassed 5,000 on December 24th last year.

The U.S. House passed a bill on a party-line vote to establish a special envoy at the State Department to monitor and fight Islamophobia around the world. The bill was sponsored by Minnesota Fifth Congressional District Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was recently the target of Islamophobic attacks by Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. Workers at Pinnacle Logistics’ Eagan warehouse picketed over an Islamophobic remark by a supervisor directed at an employee. Pinnacle is a contractor for Amazon.

Minneapolis may begin construction on its plan for reconnecting Nicollet Ave. at Lake St. in 2024.

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents is voting this week on a proposal that would increase U President Joan Gabel’s salary from $649,900 to $660,968.

The Instacart driver who allegedly drove over an elderly couple’s groceries in Blaine has been cited by police for criminal damage to property.

Racket ranked the pizza from 15 Twin Cities-based chains. Minneapolis teenager Isaac Johnson has reclaimed the Guiness World Record for biggest mouth.