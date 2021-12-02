First case of omicron variant detected in Minnesota

Minnesota identified its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The person who contracted it, who experienced mild symptoms, had recently attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention in New York.

Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said at a meeting of the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training that he could no longer defend the Minneapolis Police Department after watching videos of police actions against protesters in the wake of the murder of George Floyd that were released as part of the Jaleel Stallings case, KSTP’s Ryan Raiche reported. “I am telling you folks that I was absolutely disgusted watching that. And I’ve defended that agency for the very last time,” he said.

All Minnesota State Patrol troopers will wear body cameras by next summer, the agency announced.

Residents of Hastings lit porch lights to show support for the outgoing school board chair, who was defeated in her re-election campaign after a Facebook group made transphobic attacks against her and her child.

Minneapolis recorded its 91st homicide of the year. A 73-year-old man walking in Rosemount was struck and killed by a driver.

Minneapolitan Cynthia Baxter won this year’s Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest with a recipe for Lemon Rosemary Cremes.