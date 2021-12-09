First day of testimony in Potter trial features video of shooting

Rochelle Olson and Paul Walsh write in the Star Tribune: “Excruciating, emotional video permeated the first day of testimony Wednesday in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright after a traffic stop April 11. Videos from police body-worn and squad car cameras captured the shocked and plaintive reactions of Wright’s mother, Katie Bryant, and Potter moments and minutes after the shooting.”

WCCO-TV reports: “A storm system churning over the Pacific Ocean is expected to hit Minnesota on Friday, likely bringing plowable snow to the southern part of the state, including the Twin Cities metro. Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that while data is still coming in about the system, chances are it’ll be a significant snowmaker, bringing some communities in southeastern Minnesota at least 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area.”

KSTP-TV’s Tom Hauser reports: “With 11 months to go until the 2022 elections, a new poll shows Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has double-digit leads over each of six Republican candidates seeking their party’s endorsement to challenge him next November. However, one area of concern for the governor’s re-election bid is the large number of ‘likely voters’ who say they’re undecided about whether to support him after his first three years in office. Walz leads Republican Sen. Paul Gazelka 47% to 34%, while 5% prefer a candidate from another party and 14% are undecided. ”

For KARE-TV, John Croman says: “Supporters of paid family and sick leave in Minnesota say they have renewed hope 2022 will be the year the lawmakers create a statewide system that could help people who work for companies that are too small to afford extended paid breaks. The idea has been debated at the State Capitol for years, but news of a $7.7 billion projected budget surplus opens a window of opportunity that the state could afford the startup costs of such a system.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “The St. Paul City Council trimmed next year’s property tax levy Wednesday by $1.2 million, largely by putting the mayor’s grant relief program for low-income homeowners on hold. The revised budget includes funding for two police academies next year instead of one, an added $1.04 million expense backed by federal American Rescue Plan dollars, with the one-time funds for the second academy to sit in a contingency account that will be controlled by the city council and the mayor’s office until the St. Paul Police Department has exhausted other resources.”

Also at MPR, Jon Collins reports, “The Minneapolis City Council is scheduled to finalize the city’s $1.6 billion dollar budget Wednesday night with very few substantial changes from Mayor Jacob Frey’s budget proposal. While some community members have criticized the proposal for increasing the size of the police department’s budget, council members have not shifted significant amounts of money away from the Minneapolis Police Department coffers. The 2022 budget represents a return to normal following some cuts last year and incorporates some federal pandemic assistance.”

In the Star Tribune, Randy Furst says: “Bar owner Lisa Hanson carried her crusade against COVID-19 mandates into a Freeborn County courtroom Wednesday, where she went on trial for defying Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order last winter temporarily shutting down restaurants and bars to halt the virus’ spread. But Hanson, who is representing herself in court, once again found herself battling officials …. Chief District Judge Joseph Bueltel ruled most of Hanson’s opening arguments out of order….”

In the Duluth News Tribune John Myers reports, “Spirit Mountain would get $1.2 million and the Duluth Traverse bike trail nearly $168,000 in 2022 with money from the state’s outdoor heritage sales tax. The grants were approved by the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission with money from the state’s Parks and Trails Legacy Fund that is stocked with the three-eighths of a percent state sales tax.”

This from Bring Me The News, “Singer and actor ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic will make three stops in Minnesota on his upcoming 2022 tour. Yankovic announced the 133 stop tour last week. It includes stops in Duluth, Mankato and Minneapolis. The tour is dubbed the ‘Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.’”

