Frey names Dep. Chief Amelia Huffman as interim police chief after Arradondo retirement

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced that Amelia Huffman will be interim chief of police following the retirement of current Chief Medaria Arradondo in January. Huffman currently serves as a deputy chief for professional standards.

The University of Minnesota announced a new, stricter vaccine mandate for faculty.

Vineeta Sawkar, a former KSTP anchor, will host the morning show on WCCO radio.

Metro Transit’s Orange Line bus rapid transit route, which runs from Burnsville to Minneapolis, is now open.

Southwest Voices has a Q&A with Aisha Chughtai, the newly elected council member in Minneapolis’ Ward 10. Chughtai replaces Lisa Bender.

St. Cloud Area Schools and the St. Cloud Education Association (SCEA) have a tentative contract agreement covering 2021-2023.

A person was robbed at the Ted Mann Concert Hall at the University of Minnesota prior to the start of a concert there.

Here is a list of restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul that require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to dine indoors, put together by the Heavy Table. Andrew Zimmern was named Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations World Food Programme.

Art Shanties are coming back. The jumping worms are spreading.