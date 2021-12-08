Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson suspected of DWI after crash on I-94

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is suspected of driving while intoxicated after crashing a Hennepin County vehicle on I-94 five miles outside of Alexandria. He had been attending the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference in Alexandria.

Attorneys gave opening statements in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski summarized the arguments for the AP.

A report from the National Employment Law Project found high rates of injury in Amazon’s Minnesota fulfillment centers, which are located in Shakopee and Lakeville. The report found that workers in the Shakopee warehouse were twice as likely to be injured as the average for other Minnesota warehouse workers.

Minneapolis Public Schools’ Northeast Middle School switched to remote learning on Wednesday due to a possible threat.

Article continues after advertisement

The future of Rice Street Gardens, a community garden in Maplewood, was in doubt due to a potential development being planned for the site.

Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer is retiring.

Sports Illustrated named Minnesotan Suni Lee as its Female Athlete of the Year. Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve will coach the U.S. women’s basketball team at the Olympics in Beijing next summer.

Southeastern Minnesota may be on track for major snowfall Friday.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the box office flop “Jingle All The Way,” which was filmed in the Twin Cities. Racket’s Jay Boller has the oral history you need.