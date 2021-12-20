Jury deliberations begin in Kimberly Potter trial

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Closing arguments were made in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last April. The jury was set to deliberate till 6 p.m. before being dismissed for the day.

Developers planned to move forward with a 24-story apartment building near U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. The public comment period for a final proposed redesign of Hennepin Ave. between Lake St. and Douglas Ave. is open through January 28.

A woman was shot and killed Monday morning in Minneapolis. It was the city’s 93rd homicide this year. The St. Paul bomb squad removed a package left outside the Ramsey County courthouse that authorities said was “designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED).”

A worker at a McDonald’s in Eden Prairie jumped through the drive-through window to perform the Heilmlich maneuver on a customer who appeared to be choking.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minneapolis bar Liquor Lyle’s was for sale for $1 million.

A women’s Olympic exhibition hockey game between Team USA and Team Canada scheduled to be played at Xcel Energy Center was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The accidental breaking of a Worthington couple’s bear sculpture revealed three one-armed cherub sculptures hidden inside. A bronze sculpture of a goose was stolen from Cochran Park in St. Paul.

There is a cryotherapy business in Richfield called “Serial Chillers.”